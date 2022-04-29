Saudi humanitarian group rounds off food distribution in Nigeria

THOUSANDS of Muslims and non-Muslims benefitted from the 2022 edition of the poverty alleviation programme of the Abibakr Al-Sidiq Philatropic Home of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, Saudi-Arabia (KSrelief), which featured distribution of food baskets to underprivileged people in Nigeria.

The president of Abibakr Al-Sidiq Philantropic Home, Sheikh Abdul-Razaq Ibrahim Salman, stated this while reviewing the activities of the organisation after this year’s distribution in various cities and communities in the country.

Salman said the distribution, which was part of King Salman’s numerous yearly relief packages for the vulnerable around the world, had beneficiaries in 19 countries.

He commended the supervisor-general of KSrelief, Dr Abdullah Al-Rabeeha, for spearheading the initiative, which saw the distribution of 8,000 tons food items in the 19 countries.

He also expressed gratitude for the support of the Saudi Foreign Mission for the distributions that took place in Abuja and Kano State.

According to him, reports from Kwara State indicated that the project started on 5 April, 2022 with the flag-off ceremony conducted by the deputy governor of the state, Mr Kayode Alabi, on behalf of the governor, Malam Abdul-Rahman Abdul-Razaq.





He also recalled that the ceremony, which was attended by dignitaries from across the state, had the state Grand Khadi, Justice Abdul-Lateef Kamaludeen and the representative of the Elerin of Erin-Ile in attendance.

Others present were the Vice-President Special Duties of Abibakr As-sidiq Philantropic Home, Hajiya Fatima Yunus Gada and the Vice President, Head Office Abibakr Al-Sidik Philantropic Home, Hajiya Bilquis Garba Shiru, alongside officials of the state government.

Salman said: “Over 300 food baskets were distributed on that day with each basket capable of feeding six people, meaning that about 1,800 people benefitted.

“The Kwara State distribution exercise continued with visits and distributions to local communities within the state capital and local government areas.

“The distribution went as far as Ijara-Isin in Isin Local Government Area where 800 people benefitted. The king of Ijara-Isin, Oba Ajibola Ademola Julius, thanked the organisation for the kind gesture.

“Other big communities that benefitted include Erin-Ile, Share, Sakama, Igbotele, Omu-Aran, Sulu and Ipetu-Igbomina in Irepodun Local Government Area.

“During the visit of the organisation’s officials to the King of Erin-Ile in Oyun Local Government, Oba Ibrahim Olusokun II, His Royal Highness requested for bigger support next year not only in the area of food but provision of drinking water, empowerment for the youth and widows.

“At the end of the distribution exercise which lasted two weeks in Kwara State alone, over 4,600 beneficiaries got the food packages.

Expressing the appreciation of the benefitting Nigerians for the gesture, Salman thanked King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia for championing the cause of welfare for the vulnerable in Nigeria and West Africa in particular and the whole world.

