Saudi-backed forces have launched a major military offensive against Yemen’s Houthi rebels, targeting missile and drone facilities across territories controlled by the group, as the rebels responded with missile attacks on the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The escalation comes amid widening tensions in the Middle East, with Iran also launching attacks against Gulf Arab neighbours, including Bahrain and a military base in Kuwait used by United States forces.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthis said on Wednesday that its airstrikes targeted dozens of ballistic missile storage facilities and drone workshops in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and three other provinces.

Coalition spokesman, Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, said the strikes were launched on Tuesday as part of efforts to weaken the rebels’ military capabilities.

The Houthi-run Health Ministry, however, reported that at least 17 people were killed and several others wounded in the attacks.

A ministry spokesman, Anees al-Asbahi, said one of the strikes hit a sponge factory in the Red Sea port city of Hodeida, killing at least 15 people and injuring 15 others.

He added that two people were killed and four wounded in Saada, while nine others sustained injuries in Sanaa.

The casualty figures have not been independently verified.

In retaliation, the Houthis fired missiles towards Riyadh on Wednesday, according to the Saudi-led coalition.

Al-Malki said Saudi air defence systems intercepted and destroyed two cruise missiles targeting the capital.

Authorities also issued security alerts in three cities in southern Saudi Arabia, close to the Yemeni border, but later announced that the potential danger had passed. Officials did not provide further details about the alerts.

The confrontation is unfolding alongside Iranian attacks on other Gulf countries.

Iran’s army said it launched drone attacks early Wednesday against Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, which hosts United States forces.

Iranian state broadcaster reported that the military operation targeted air defence systems, as well as drone and missile launch platforms at the facility.

Kuwait’s military confirmed that its air defence systems intercepted drone attacks but did not immediately report any damage.

The United States Central Command, which oversees American military operations in the Middle East, did not immediately comment on the reported attack.

Bahrain’s military also said its defence systems had repelled several Iranian attacks.

The developments followed American strikes against Iranian targets a day earlier, which appeared to have triggered Tehran’s latest retaliatory actions against Gulf states.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates’ state-owned oil company reported that one of its vessels had been attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has recently claimed responsibility for attacks on other vessels, accusing them of using unauthorised routes through the strategic waterway.

The latest developments have heightened concerns over the spread of the conflict across the Gulf region, particularly as attacks increasingly involve military installations, shipping routes and energy infrastructure.

(Associated Press)