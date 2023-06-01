A Saudi-bound aircraft belonging to Max Air has been forced to make an emergency landing in the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) after running into bad weather on Wednesday.

The aircraft marked Max B747-HMM which took off from Dutse in Jigawa with the first batch of 554 intending pilgrims was heading to Saudi Arabia for the 2023 Hajj pilgrimage when the incident occurred.

The Boeing 747 was said to have been diverted to Kano airport when its windscreen was struck by lightning.

The Airline confirmed the incident in a statement issued by its management titled: ‘Flight diversion due to bad weather’ which was sighted by the Nigerian Tribune.

The statement partly read: “Our aircraft carrying hajj pilgrims from Dutse international airport encountered severe weather conditions.

The windscreen had a slight crack shortly after takeoff from Dutse prompting a diversion to Kano State.

All passengers have been taken care of and safely transferred to another aircraft to continue their journey”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Akinwumi Ambode resurfaces

Not many can boast of running into Lagos politician, Akinwumi Ambode, at any social gathering after the completion of his term as the Governor of…

My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court

In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…

VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable





Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal

Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…