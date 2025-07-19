Saudi Arabia’s ‘Sleeping Prince’ dies after 20 years in coma

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, popularly known as Saudi Arabia’s “Sleeping Prince,” has died at the age of 36, two decades after he fell into a coma following a car accident in London.

According to TheSunUK, the royal, who suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2005 while studying at a military college in the UK, passed away on Saturday, according to an announcement by his father, Prince Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz.

“With hearts believing in Allah’s will and decree, and with deep sorrow and sadness, we mourn our beloved son: Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away today,” the grieving father wrote on X.

Following the accident two decades ago, Prince Al-Waleed was transferred to King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh, where he remained in a coma for 20 years under continuous medical supervision and ventilator support.

ALSO READ: Dantata’s body finally arrives Saudi Arabia for burial

Despite consultations with several specialists from around the world and moments of minor physical response that offered hope, he never regained consciousness.

Throughout the two decades, Prince Khaled remained devoted to his son’s care and consistently resisted calls to withdraw life support.

The Prince’s prolonged condition had drawn public attention in the kingdom and beyond, with many Saudis following his rare movements and responses with hope.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE