Saudi Arabia shuts 10 mosques as COVID-19 inspections intensify

TEN mosques in Saudi Arabia were temporarily shut after 15 worshippers tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and one died.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Da’wah and Guidance intensified field inspections across the Kingdom, resulting in 32 mosques being shut over the past three days.

COVID-19 numbers continue to rise at a concerning rate, which has prompted authorities to close dine-in restaurants, cancel weddings and postpone other events.

Field inspections are targeting government and private establishments to enforce health and safety protocols set in place to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

Saudi Arabia announced five COVID-19 deaths and 369 new infections on Wednesday. Of the new cases, Riyadh recorded 173, followed by the Eastern Province (85), Makkah (48), Asir (11), Madinah (five), Jazan (four) and Najran (four).

There are 2,573 active cases in the Kingdom, including 417 that are in critical care units. The country’s new death toll from the disease stands at 6,415.

