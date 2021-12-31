Saudi Arabia re-imposes COVID-19 measures in Mecca, Medina Grand Mosques

SAUDI Arabia on Thursday re-imposed social distancing measures at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, after recording the highest number of infections in months.

According to Daily Mail Online, workers have returned floor markings removed on October 17 to guide people to social distance in and around the Grand Mosque – which is built around the Kaaba, the black cubic structure towards which Muslims around the world pray.

Saudi authorities said on Wednesday that they would re-impose “social distancing requirements between worshippers and pilgrims” at the Two Holy Mosques, without specifying whether a capacity has been set.

Earlier, the Kingdom said social distancing and masks were again required in both indoor and outdoor venues.

The country’s General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, in announcing the pandemic measures in a statement on Wednesday, stated that the decision to re-impose the physical distancing measures among the Umrah pilgrims and worshipers as well as in spreading prayer rugs and while performing tawaf (circumambulation around the Holy Kaaba) was to safeguard the health and ensure safety of the pilgrims.

Saudi Gazette said the presidency called on all visitors and the workers at the Two Holy Mosques to comply with the precautionary measures by wearing masks and maintaining physical distance.

The presidency said this was in addition to adhering to the timing for the entry on the basis of the stipulated time mentioned in the Umrah and prayer permits issued by Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications, and complying with the instructions issued by the authorities at the Two Holy Mosques.

The Ministry of Interior had announced, also on Wednesday, the re-imposition of wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing measures at indoor and outdoor venues effective from Thursday, in a new move to stem the spread of the mutated Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The latest measures come after the Saudi government had lifted physical distancing measures in the Two Holy Mosques earlier in October after the COVID-19 cases had fallen considerably.

The Kingdom of approximately 34 million people has so far recorded more than 554,000 coronavirus cases, including 8,874 deaths, the highest number of fatalities among the Gulf Arab countries.

On Wednesday, Saudi recorded 744 cases, the highest number since mid-August.

The COVID-19 pandemic hugely disrupted pilgrimages, which are usually key revenue earners for the kingdom, bringing in some $12 billion annually.

The six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar – have been recording their highest numbers of new cases in months.

Despite having the world’s highest vaccination rate, the UAE has recorded the largest number of infections among Gulf countries at more than 757,000.

On Wednesday, it recorded 2,234 infections, the highest number since June.

The Emirates’ Abu Dhabi crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, sought to reassure the people that “the UAE health sector is fully geared and prepared to address any challenges”, according to the official WAM news agency.

