Saudi Arabia king declares a national holiday tomorrow to celebrate incredible World Cup victory

Tomorrow, November 23, will be a public holiday in Saudi Arabia, the kingdom announced on Tuesday, in celebration of its historic win in the Fifa World Cup.

It applies to all employees in both public and private sectors, as well as all students across the country.

Saudi Arabia beat title favourites Argentina 2-1 at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on Tuesday in one of the greatest World Cup upsets in history.

This isn’t the first time a public holiday has been declared after a World Cup win. Cameroon’s stellar performance against Argentina in the opening match of the 1990’s tournament – is often referred to as one of the biggest upsets in football history.

