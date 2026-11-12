Saudi Arabia hosts global Hajj conference, outlines five priorities for 2027 pilgrimage

Saudi Arabia is hosting the Sixth Hajj Conference and Exhibition as part of efforts to strengthen international cooperation and accelerate preparations for the 1448AH (2027) Hajj season.

The four-day event, which began on Sunday, November 8, and runs until Wednesday, November 11, is taking place at the Jeddah Superdome under the theme, “From Makkah to the World”.

Organised by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in partnership with the Pilgrim Experience Programme, the conference brings together government officials, Hajj affairs ministers, heads of pilgrimage missions, service providers, researchers and technology companies from across the world.

The conference is being held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

It was inaugurated by Deputy Governor of Makkah Region Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, who represented the King at the opening ceremony.

In his address, Prince Saud reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to developing the Hajj system, improving service quality, adopting modern technologies and strengthening coordination among government agencies to facilitate pilgrims’ journeys from their departure to their safe return.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the exhibition covers more than 67,000 square metres and features over 15 specialised zones and programmes, bringing together government, private sector and non-profit organisations from more than 150 countries.

Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq AlRabiah highlighted the transformation of the Hajj and Umrah sector, including increased competition among service providers, expanded international contracting and the use of digital platforms to improve the pilgrim experience.

He said the number of companies approved to provide services to pilgrims from abroad had increased to 34, while direct contracting had expanded to 58 countries. The Direct Hajj Programme had also extended access to pilgrims from 75 additional countries.

AlRabiah disclosed that early preparations for the 1448AH season involved coordination with Hajj affairs offices in 78 countries, alongside continued development of the holy sites and transport infrastructure.

He also highlighted the growth of the Nusuk platform, which has exceeded 70 million users, and reported that pilgrim satisfaction reached 93 per cent during the 1447AH Hajj season.

As part of the conference, AlRabiah held a periodic meeting on November 9 with heads of Hajj affairs offices, attended by representatives from 76 countries, to discuss preparations for the 1448AH Hajj season.

According to SPA, the minister outlined five key priorities, beginning with early preparation and strict adherence to established timelines.

He urged the offices to conclude service contracts and visa issuance well before the deadline of Shawwal 1, secure early agreements with airlines and document all contracts through designated electronic platforms.

The minister identified pilgrims’ health and safety as non-negotiable priorities, calling for thorough medical examinations before departure, administration of all required vaccinations and compliance with approved health regulations.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining accurate and complete pilgrims’ data, noting that it was essential for planning travel, accommodation, transportation and crowd management.

AlRabiah further emphasised that all pilgrims must carry their Nusuk cards and present them when required. The cards help verify pilgrims’ information, facilitate access to services and regulate entry to locations where verification is necessary under applicable regulations.

Technology, innovation and service integration featured prominently at the exhibition, with dedicated spaces showcasing solutions in artificial intelligence, healthcare, aviation, crowd management, logistics and digital services.

The Ministry of Interior also presented AI-enhanced security systems and digital crowd-management technologies designed to strengthen safety and improve the management of pilgrims at the holy sites. The Makkah Route Initiative was among the initiatives highlighted.