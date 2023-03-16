Ishola Michael

The Inspector-General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba has deployed additional officers and men to the Gombe State Police Command ahead of a peaceful policing of the gubernatorial and state assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, March 18th.

The personnel are drawn from the Police Mobile Force, Police Special Forces, IGP Election Monitoring team and other tactical teams of the Force to boost the Command’s strength, checkmate political thuggery and other related electoral offences to adequately secure the elections.

In addition to boosting the strength of the Command, other operational assets have been added, including operational vehicles, Personnel protective gadgets, and anti-riot equipment.

Armoured Personnel Carriers also have been allocated from the Force Headquarters in Abuja to improve the operational and conventional outfits of the Command.

The Commissioner of Police, Oqua Etim has directed the deployment and distribution of acquired gadgets to Area Commands, Divisional Police Headquarters, and other tactical squads to effectively put the equipment to good use.

The CP commended the officers’ efforts to ensure the peaceful conduct of the presidential elections and ensure they replicate the same during the forthcoming Gubernatorial elections as the Police remains neutral and apolitical in the Electoral process.

Given the developments, OQUA ETIM is assuring members of the public to keep calm and at the same time warning troublemakers to stay away from causing problems during the polls as the Command will in collaboration with other security agencies ensure that the elections are peaceful and good people of Gombe state to exercise their franchise without intimidation or molestation as contained in a statement by ASP Mahid Mu’azu U Abubakar, PPRO.

