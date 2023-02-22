From Isaac Shobayo, Jos

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State has declared that the outcome of Saturday’s presidential and other national assembly elections will further confirm the dominance of the APC in Plateau politics.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, the Spokesman of the Generation Next Campaign Council, Mr Shittu Bamaiyi, expressed the readiness of the party for all the elections, adding that necessary arrangements have been made to ensure that the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wins in all 17 local government areas of the state.

Bamaiyi said the party had campaigned and engaged various stakeholders, adding that the response was positive and the people were ready to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday, the gubernatorial candidate of the party, Dr. Nentawe Yiltwada, on March 11, and all other candidates standing for election on the platform of APC.

He said those who assume that the opposition party will win the presidential election on the premise that it has never lost a presidential election in Plateau since 1999 are living in delusion and living in the past.

According to him, the permutations have changed, and he added that the APC in the past eight years has fully entrenched itself and consequently become a party to be reckoned with based on the people-oriented programs executed by the state and federal governments in the state.

“We are ready for the general elections and remain confident that the people of Plateau State will come out en masse on Saturday to vote for the APC candidates across the board. Those standing for election on the platform of APC are credible and people of impeccable character. “There’s no doubt Saturday is for APC,” he said.

He attributed the people’s confidence in Tinubu/Shettima, Nentawe/Pam, Governor Lalong, and others to their achievements in their various political journeys, adding that they have all contributed positively to the development of Nigeria and Plateau State.

“APC is on its way to winning the Saturday elections in Plateau State; the foundation to this effect has been laid through credible performance in the past eight years.”

He said, “The APC is on its way to winning the elections with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, who are great Nigerians that have achieved a lot in their various political journeys.”