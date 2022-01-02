Satellite town development department evacuates refuse, cleans drainages in Abuja

As part of its mandate to keep the satellite towns around the FCT clean, the Satellite Town Development department of the federal capital territory administration through the Coordinator, Comrade Obinna Francis Ogwuegbu, has embarked on a massive clean-up exercise around and within the six area councils.

The coordinator of STDD, Comrade Obinna Francis Ogwuegbu who inspected the exercise assured that the Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello led-FCT administration with the Minister of State for FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, remains committed to ensuring a safer and hygienic FCT for all residents.

The coordinator who added that the exercise would be an ongoing one, appealed to residents, particularly those living in the suburbs to desist from dumping refuse in drainages and by the roadsides.

The STDD Coordinator is presently going round the 6 area Councils making sure that all the contractors whose responsibility to clean up refuse and dumpsites are complying with his matching order that all hands most be on deck in making sure that all the Satellite towns are kept clean at all times whether it is a holiday period or not.

The six area Council contractors on waste management have all been drafted to their stations and have been recalled to return to work at their various sites.

The exercise of desiltation of drainages,clearing of dump site and waste evacuation around the interchanges and roads leading in and out of the satellite towns are ongoing in Gwagalada, kwali, kubwa, kuje, Abaji, and karshi.

Comrade Obinna Ogwuegbu said the situation on waste generation in the FCT has an exponential trend because of the influx of Nigerians into the Capital Territory, our attitude,lifestyle, and behaviour towards our Environment.

He noted that residents especially in the Satellite Towns must stop the dumping and littering of refuse along the roads,cannals and in drainags,there by blocking roads and drainages.

The Coordinator STDD solicitated the cooperation of the Area Councils in cleaning and Managing wastes in the satellite towns, since they have same as one of their primary duties and mandates as the STDD tries to intervene.

He further noted that one of his missions is to maintain and retain the integrity of the Abuja masterplan as it relates to the satellite towns in terms of their designs, infrastructural development and environmental concerns.

Comrade promised to do his possible best with the available resources to raise the banner at the Satellite Towns. Thus calling on the residents of the Satellite Towns to partner with the department and government in evolving environmentally friendly communities at the satellite towns noting that more resources will be deployed in areas of waste Management and infrastructure development in actualisation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision.

