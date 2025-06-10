Saraki-led PDP reconciliation c’ttee meets Makinde behind closed doors

Former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reconciliation committee has met with the Oyo governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde on how to reposition the party as well unite the party ahead 2027 general elections.

Saraki and other members of the committee, as reliably gathered met with the governor behind closed doors in Ibadan, on Monday night.

Our source informed that this would be the second time that the Committee would be meeting with Makinde in Ibadan.

The meeting is aimed at seeking the opinion of Makinde on how to resolve the crisis bedeviling the party.

“The party will soon hold its convention in Kano. There is a need to bring all the warring factions together under one umbrella.

“As we all know, Makinde is a major factor to be reckoned with in the party, hence the need to always carry him along.

“Even though we were not privy to their discussion since it was held privately, it might not be unconnected with the resolve of the Committee to end the crisis in the party.

Meanwhile, the former Senate President has confirmed the meeting with Makinde on his Facebook page.

He wrote, “Thank you, Your Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, for making time to meet with us today even though it coincided with your wife’s birthday.

“Warm wishes to Her Excellency Mrs. Tamunominini Makinde.

“Following today’s meeting, we remain cautiously optimistic as we forge ahead to secure a common position among the leadership of our great party.“