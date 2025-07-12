Saraki foundation celebrates Kwara’s new lawyers, rewards excellence

Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Foundation has hosted Kwara state’s newly admitted lawyers, the Nigerian Law School Class of 2023/2024 in a dinner.

Held in Abuja, the event brought together brilliant legal minds, distinguished guests, and key stakeholders to celebrate the achievements of Kwara’s “new wigs”.

Delivering a welcome address, the Executive Director of the ABS Foundation, Dr. Audu Idowu Musa, reaffirmed the Foundation’s mission to impact vulnerable populations through interventions in health, education, youth empowerment, sports, and leadership mentorship.

“This gathering is not just a celebration of academic success, but a reaffirmation of our belief in your future and the role you will play in building a more just society,” Musa said.

Speaking on behalf of the newly called lawyers, Abdulazeez Abdulsalam, Chairman of the Kwara Law School Students Association, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Foundation and its founder, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, for their support throughout their legal education.

“Today, we stand not just as students but as Barristers and Solicitors of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. During our journey, the Foundation came through for us time and again — from sponsoring wigs and gowns for 50 students, to clearing call-to-bar screening fees for 35 of our members,” Abdulsalam said.

“It is an honour to dine with a father, mentor, and icon like Dr. Saraki. This dinner means more than words can capture.”

A defining moment of the night was the special recognition and cash award of ₦500,000 each to 9 first-class graduates, a gesture aimed at encouraging excellence and easing the transition into their legal careers.

Also present at the dinner was renowned legal luminary, Barr. Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN, who offered the new lawyers words of wisdom, urging them to uphold discipline, diligence, and integrity in their careers.

In his special address, former Senate President and founder of the ABS Foundation, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, struck a deeply emotional and reassuring tone.

“You are not alone as you begin this next chapter. You have a father in Abuja. We are proud of you, your journey has only just begun, and the world is waiting for your impact,” Saraki said.

Reflecting on the Foundation’s longstanding support to law students, Saraki added: “For years, through the ABS Foundation, we’ve covered tuition fees, provided essential materials, and stood by students.

