Saraki empowers 25 Kwara youths with borehole repair tools

In bid to combat the growing water challenges in rural communities and empower youths with sustainable skills, the Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Foundation has officially presented working tools to 25 trainees, who participated in a two-week capacity training on borehole repair and water system maintenance across Kwara.

At the closing ceremony in Ilorin, which featured official handover of tools to participants who had undergone academic and practical training, the North Central Project Director of the ABS Foundation, Mallam Musa Aliyu, said that the initiative, themed “Community Water Champions”, was facilitated by AFEB Global Ltd and spanned from July 1st to 12th, 2025.

ALSO READ: Nigeria establishes solid minerals company to attract foreign direct investment

Aliyu also said that all the 25 participants were drawn across the 16 local government areas of the state, representing a strategy by the Saraki Foundation to ensure widespread grassroots impact and sustainable access to potable water.

“This training is part of our mission to empower communities with practical solutions. Over 120 million Nigerians depend on boreholes. When these systems fail, the result is often devastating, especially in rural areas”, he said.

“By training these 25 young men and women, we are not only addressing water scarcity but also building a community-based technical workforce. These trainees are now equipped to become employers of labour and first responders to water system failures in their areas,” he added.

The programme included classroom sessions, written and oral assessments, safety training, and extensive field work. After initial lectures, safety kits were distributed to all participants, and they proceeded to real-life borehole renovation exercises across several local government areas.

Some of the notable fields of assignments include: Renovation of one hand pump borehole in Kaaba Kajola, Idofian District, Ifelodun LGA; Repair of two boreholes (hand pump and motorised) at Alanamu Market, Ilorin West LGA; Rehabilitation of a hand pump borehole in Ajakitipa, Isale Oja, Shao, Moro LGA; Restoration of one industrial borehole in Ganmo, Ifelodun LGA; and Repairs at Magaji Are 1, and Magaji Are Primary School, Idi Ape, Ilorin East LGA.

“In addition to the technical work, the team paid courtesy and condolence visits to traditional figures, including the Babasale of Ilorin, who recently lost his brother. The Balogun Alanamu Development Association also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Foundation and its founder, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, for revitalising abandoned boreholes that had long served the bustling Alanamu Market and nearby mosque.

Participants, now certified, were awarded certificates of completion and presented with essential borehole repair kits to support their work post-training.

The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation, a non-political, not-for-profit organisation, says this programme is part of its broader mission to solve community problems while empowering citizens with practical, income-generating skills. By investing in water system rehabilitation and vocational training, the Foundation is tackling water insecurity, creating jobs, and boosting local economies all at once.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to our correspondent expressed their appreciation, saying that the training would improve their socioeconomic well-being.