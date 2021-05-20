Saraki commends WISTA Nigeria’s efforts in women empowerment

Maritime
By Tribune Online
transport Saraki handed mandate, transporters , Interstate travels, COVID-19, FG,, WISTA Nigeria’s efforts
Gbemisola Saraki

The Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki has commended the efforts of Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA) Nigeria in supporting women in riverine areas.

Saraki made this commendation while addressing executives of Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA) Nigeria, led by its president, Mrs Eunice Ezeoke, recently.

The minister also applauded the group for their various efforts at providing fishing boats for women in rural areas.

Saraki encouraged relevant agencies to partner with WISTA when they are approached as a means of empowering the rural fishing women whose livelihood and transport system depend on maritime.

According to Saraki, “Government’s business is to provide an enabling environment for enterprises to thrive. This also includes providing jetties for the private sector operators, and curbing illegal fishing by foreigners and others.”

Noting the issue of low percentage granted to female cadets in professional seafaring training, she encouraged WISTA Nigeria to advocate increased percentage to be enshrined in the system of ministries, departments and agencies when selecting eligible cadets for various local, regional and international trainings.

On her part, the WISTA Nigeria President, Eunice Ezeoke used the opportunity to brief the minister on WISTA International’s existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the IMO which seeks technical and other assistance for women in the industry given the available data of under representation in key leadership positions.

Comments

