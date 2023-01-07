Sarai Korpacz to release first single,’Holy Ground,’ of 2023

“Holy Ground,” Sarai Korpacz’s new song about placing trust in God while obediently following Him, will debut on January 12. For the first time, Korpacz will be sharing the mic with daughters, Chloe and Daniella, aged 12 and 10, in a powerful intergenerational collaboration.

The song, references famed Bible figures like Moses, Samuel and Jacob, giving listeners new context and appreciation for their stories. All three responded “Here I am” to God.

Korpacz, a citizen of Nigeria, states, “Nigeria is at the precipice of a new season. As elections are fast approaching, I feel this song will serve as a staple towards what God will do in our hearts. God was with Moses even though Moses could not fathom how he would complete the task ahead.

“So, also, I believe the Lord is with His people in Nigeria. I pray we are united as a nation, so that God will do marvelous wonders, changing the course of history for Nigerians, that will leave generations from now astonished at what the Lord did in our time.”

Korpacz, along with a team of 122 evangelists from all around the world, recently completed a three-and-a-half-month intensive training in crusade evangelism with Evangelist Daniel Kolenda through Kolenda’s ministry, Christ for All Nations. It culminated in a 3-week induction training in Ghana where the trainees witnessed thousands of salvations, miracles, signs, and wonders too numerous to count.

“As a Christian singer, I’ve learned that evangelism is an extension of worship. We can all come from where we are in life and say ‘Here I am’ to God. We will then experience the comfort Moses in the Bible had, when God stated, ‘I will be with you.

“Holy Ground is written and produced by Korpacz. The song will be released across all major digital music platforms on January 12, 2023, and an accompanying music video will drop on YouTube and Korpacz’s website,” she added.

