Sarah Mullaly appointed first female Archbishop of Canterbury

British Anglican prelate and former nurse, Sarah Mullally, has been appointed as the new Archbishop of Canterbury, making history as the first woman in 1,400 years to lead the Church of England and the worldwide Anglican Communion.

Mullally, 63, who has served as Bishop of London since 2018, will take on the church’s most senior position after the resignation of Justin Welby last year.

Her appointment places her at the head of an institution that serves as the spiritual home for more than 85 million Anglicans worldwide.

In her first statement following the announcement, Mullally reflected on her journey from nursing to the church’s highest office.

“As I respond to the call of Christ to this new ministry, I do so in the same spirit of service to God and to others that has motivated me since I first came to faith as a teenager,” she said.

“At every stage of that journey, through my nursing career and Christian ministry, I have learned to listen deeply – to people and to God’s gentle prompting – to seek to bring people together to find hope and healing.”

Before entering ministry, Mullally built a successful career in healthcare, working as a nurse in several London hospitals.

She rose to become Chief Nursing Officer for England, the highest-ranking nurse in the country, before being ordained in 2001.

She held several senior church roles before becoming Bishop of London, the third most senior bishop in the Church of England.

(CNN)

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE