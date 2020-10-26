Sapele/Ologbo/Benin Road: Group commends Omo-Agege for intervention

Niger Delta Emerging Youths Initiative, a pro-Niger Delta group has applauded the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for his timely intervention to remedy the very bad Sapele/Ologbo/ Benin axis of the East-West federal highway.

National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Felix Akpoyibo gave the commendation in a statement issued in Benin on Sunday.

He said for the past 18 months, passengers had hectic time using the road and thanked God that the Deputy Senate President intervened by drawing the federal government’s attention towards the remediation of the bad sections of the road, especially the Benin/Sapele bye pass, Ologbo axis, Koko junction and other sections of the Warri/Sapele Road that were worn out.

“We thank him for his intervention. It is very shameful and embarrassing that Niger Delta that produces the milk for the nation suffers such level of federal government neglect.

“We use this opportunity to call on the federal government, as a matter of urgency, to put all federal government parastatals and agencies within the Niger Delta region under the watch of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the highest elected political office holder in the region.

He might not be as rich as other former governors from the region, but he has integrity and the vision to lead the region.

“We also state that as a matter of urgency, the proceeds of natural resources in all the States in Nigeria such as gold, bitumen should be transferred to the federal (central) account as being demanded by the DSP, for the purpose of equity and justice.

