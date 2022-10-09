Sanwo-Olu’s increment of workers’ salaries not political ― Gbenga Omotoso

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, has said that the recent increment of workers’ salaries by the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is not a political gimmick to win the forthcoming general elections, but in line with setting the pace for others to follow which the state had been known for.

The commissioner stated this at the weekend at an interactive session with journalists in Lagos, noting that insinuations in some quarters, reading political meaning to the move were baseless.

This was just as Omotoso posited that no matter the percentage of the increment would attract, anyone putting more money in people’s pockets at this point in time was doing them a whole lot of good, adding that it was a step by Governor Sanwo-Olu to appreciate the workers whom he noted had also been “putting smiles on the faces of Lagosians who are coming to government offices.”

“The governor is saying that we appreciate the service you are providing and despite the fact that thing are so hard, you’re still carrying on and you are putting smiles on the faces of Lagosians who are coming to government offices.

“No matter how low or high the percentage may be, I think the symbolism is that at this particular time, Mr Governor feels that workers deserve a raise and he has pronounced it,” the commissioner said.

“And if you listen to him very well, he said he has instructed the Office Head of Service, the Establishment, State Treasury Office to come together to look at these and see what the numbers are and see how we can go, but that workers are now going to a pay rise is a forgone conclusion.

“I think the whole world is hailing him for doing that but if people are now saying it is for political reasons, let so many people in positions of authority also do so for political reasons and raise the salary,” he added.

Speaking further, Omotoso said that apart from the salary increment, many projects were currently waiting for commissioning in the state, disclosing that over 30 schools as well as housing projects and jetties, among others, would be commissioned before the end of the year.

“We have over 30 schools for us to be commissioned, we also have housing projects to be commissioned before the end of the year and jetties are also included,” he said.

“We are building the infrastructure for the Blue Line Rail system that will take passengers from Marina to Mile 2.

“We also have the Red Line that will convey passengers from Oyingbo to Agbado, both of them will be ready at the end of this year.

“Few days ago, we saw the train coaches for the Red Line arrive at the port, that shows that the rail project that we are working on is an alternative that we are talking about and it’s a linkage among all models of transportation.

“If you check the records, you will see that more people are now using our waterways because they have seen that it’s safe and faster and we now have more routes and we are also building, more Water Jetties, in Badagry, Ikorodu and other divisions of the state,” Omotoso stated.

