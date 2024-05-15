Gboyega Soyannwo, the Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has passed away. He succumbed to a brief illness on Wednesday, May 15, at the age of 55.
In a post uploaded on the official X page of the Lagos State Governor, Sanwo Olu, he wrote, “It is with deep sorrow that I announce the passing of my Deputy Chief of Staff, Gboyega Soyannwo. I am devastated by Gboyega’s sudden departure, and I’m deeply affected by this news.
Gboyega was not only my Deputy Chief of Staff by title; he was a brother to me, an armour-bearer, a confidante, and a faithful believer in our collective dream of a Greater Lagos. His total dedication and service to Lagos State will never be forgotten.
“My prayers are with his beloved wife, Yewande, and their children during this difficult time. I trust that God Almighty will give us beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for this present mourning, and a garment of praise for this present spirit of heaviness. Good night, Gboyega, my ally. Good night, Gboyega, my brother. Rest in peace with your Maker.”
Born on October 3, 1968, Soyannwo received his primary education at the Corona School Victoria Island, Lagos, from 1974 to 1980, and attended the renowned Kings College, Lagos, for his secondary education from 1980 to 1985. Following this, he pursued his A-Levels at the Federal School of Arts & Science, completing them in 1987.
His academic journey continued at the University of Lagos, where he graduated in 1992 with a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc. Hons.) Degree in Economics. Later, he earned an MBA (General Management) from the prestigious Lagos Business School.
Soyannwo commenced his professional career at the Central Bank of Nigeria in 1992 as a Youth Corps member.
He then held various roles in esteemed institutions such as Financial Services Consultants Limited, STACO Insurance Plc., National Bank of Nigeria Limited (now WEMA Bank Plc.), Zenith Bank Plc., and Oceanic Bank International Plc (now Eco Bank Plc.).
His tenure at Oceanic Bank International Plc culminated in his position as the Group Head of Commercial Banking before he departed in December 2009 to join First Class Group Limited as Director of Finance and Strategy.
From 2019 to 2023, Soyannwo served as the Deputy Chief of Staff (DCOS) to the Lagos State Governor. He was reappointed to the same position on June 8, 2023.
Gboyega Soyannwo was married to Yewande Soyannwo, and their union was blessed with children.
Also, READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now
Abuja doctor reveals unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!
Join BUCKSLAW TECHNOLOGY LTD. as a Client Service Executive and be the bridge between our clients and excellent service delivery. Click the link to apply Now before 27th May, 2024