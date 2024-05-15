Gboyega Soyannwo, the Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has passed away. He succumbed to a brief illness on Wednesday, May 15, at the age of 55.

In a post uploaded on the official X page of the Lagos State Governor, Sanwo Olu, he wrote, “It is with deep sorrow that I announce the passing of my Deputy Chief of Staff, Gboyega Soyannwo. I am devastated by Gboyega’s sudden departure, and I’m deeply affected by this news.

Gboyega was not only my Deputy Chief of Staff by title; he was a brother to me, an armour-bearer, a confidante, and a faithful believer in our collective dream of a Greater Lagos. His total dedication and service to Lagos State will never be forgotten.

“My prayers are with his beloved wife, Yewande, and their children during this difficult time. I trust that God Almighty will give us beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for this present mourning, and a garment of praise for this present spirit of heaviness. Good night, Gboyega, my ally. Good night, Gboyega, my brother. Rest in peace with your Maker.”