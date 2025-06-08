Latest News

Sanwo-Olu urges deepened capacity for transparent procurement in Nigeria

Bola Badmus
Lagos`govt pays pension backlogs, Sanwo-Olu appoints Oki, Malaria eradication Sanwo-Olu, Sanwo-Olu charges ECOWAS, Lekki into Africa’s premier destination, Nigeria’s commercial real estate to hit $362.27bn Lagos govt redeploys LASPPPA, planning information service, Sanwo-Olu charges NIPOST boss, Sanwo-Olu charges new recruits, Individuals bursting sachet water, Sanwo-Olu seeks collaboration, Supreme Court ruling, Sanwo-Olu tasks former LG chairmen, Sanwo-Olu presents N3trn, Sanwo-Olu congratulates Okpebholo, Gov Sanwo-Olu commends Methodist Girls School technology in project management, Sanwo-Olu assures commitment to Alapere pedestrian bridge, Create environment for youths' potential fulfilment, Sanwo-olu urges leaders, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed plans to raise the minimum wage for workers in the state to N85,000, Promote good governance, transparency, Sanwo-Olu charges Nigerians, Sanwo-Olu charges directors on nation-building, We're committed to fostering, We remain committed to addressing needs of Lagosians — Sanwo-Olu, Lagos residents appeal to Sanwo-Olu over planned imposition of traditional ruler, taxes will not be spent, Lagos Public Service Week, Every part of Lagos will experience infrastructural devt, Sanwo-Olu assures, Lagos Speaker, lawmakers pay courtesy visit to Sanwo-Olu, Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Sanwo-Olu pledges continued support for families of fallen heroes, JAMB's exam center expansion, Adiyan water project phase two to be completed in 12 months — Sanwo-Olu, transport fare on Red Line, Ramadan Sanwo-Olu, empower women

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged professionals and stakeholders in the country to promote and deepen capacity for good, robust procurement system in the country.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the charge during a courtesy visit by the Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS), Mr. Ben Farrell, and the Regional Director for Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific, Mr Sam Achampong, at Lagos House, Marina.

The governor, while making the call, noted that the state government had been a strong advocate and a convert of a well-coordinated and transparent procurement process for many years.

This was exactly as he had noted, that Lagos State has gathered numerous experiences in the procurement process that can be shared with the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, as well as professionals in other parts of the world.

“For us, especially in Lagos State, we have been a strong advocate and a convert of a well-coordinated, transparent procurement process. We pride ourselves that we are one of the first governments and bodies to have institutionalised and started a public procurement process.

“I was privileged to be in government 15 years ago when the conversation started, and we were quick to set up relevant agencies. But over time, one of the things we realised is that we need to also continue to spread out competency. We need to continue to ensure that capacity is deepened and is enriched.

“There is need for us to ensure that we do it rightly. Here in Lagos, we understand fully the value of a very good, robust procurement system. It helps to anticipate. It helps to negotiate better,” Governor Sanwo-Olu states

Speaking earlier, the Global CEO of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS), Mr. Farrell, expressed the willingness of the Institute to provide capacity building to drive competence for the benefit and prosperity of Nigeria.

“We have members in 180 countries, and we share competency, best practice, and build capacity around nations. We are here to support you for the prosperity of Nigeria, to build on the great work of the team in recent years.

“We came to say that we are going to establish a permanent presence here to work with the Nigerian public and private sector to provide capacity building to drive competence for the benefit and the prosperity of Nigeria. We feel that spreading the knowledge and the competency will really benefit this nation,” he said.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ojude Oba 2025 Ojude Oba 2025:Ebenezer Obey, K1 shine at ‘An Evening with Glo

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×