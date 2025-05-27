Sanwo-Olu urges civil servants to embrace professionalism, innovation

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged civil servants to always exhibit professionalism, integrity, accountability, responsiveness, and a culture of continuous improvement in discharging their duties, saying that professionalism in the civil service remained the bedrock of efficient governance.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the call on Tuesday at the opening of the Year 2025 Strategic Meeting of Heads of Service of the Six South West States organised by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission held in Ikeja.

The governor, while making the call, posited that professionalism in the civil service, being the bedrock of efficient governance, speaks to competence, integrity, accountability, responsiveness, and a culture of continuous improvement, pointing out that today’s civil service must be driven by innovation, technology, data, and the will to deliver measurable results.

“Professionalism in the civil service is the bedrock of efficient governance. It speaks to competence, integrity, accountability, responsiveness, and a culture of continuous improvement.

“It is no longer enough to do things the old way. Today’s civil service must be driven by innovation, technology, data, and the will to deliver measurable results,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu described the topic of discussion: “Deepening Professionalism in the Civil Service Towards Improved Service Delivery” as a good one, asserting that Lagos State had continued to prioritize the transformation of her public service in line with the THEMES+ Agenda.

“Through investments in digital infrastructure, regular training and capacity development, improved welfare for our workforce, and the institutionalization of merit-based appointments and promotions, we are building a public service that is resilient, responsive, and people-centred,” he said.

The governor, however, called for collaboration in order to “jointly tackle the challenges that confront us,” as, according to him, Lagos cannot do it alone.

This was just as he pointedly declared that the civil service remained a key vehicle for achieving the lofty goals of the DAWN Commission and actualizing the aspirations of the people of the Southwest.

“But we cannot do it alone. As states with a shared history, culture, and vision for regional integration and sustainable development, we must collaborate, share best practices, and jointly tackle the challenges that confront us.

“The civil service remains a key vehicle for achieving the lofty goals of the DAWN Commission and actualizing the aspirations of the people of the Southwest,” the governor said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the Heads of Service and the leadership of DAWN Commission for the initiative to organise the meeting, urging them to use the platform to design practical, actionable solutions that would raise the standard of service delivery across the region.

“I, therefore, commend the Heads of Service and the leadership of DAWN Commission for this strategic initiative. I urge you to use this platform to design practical, actionable solutions that will raise the standard of service delivery across our region.

“Let us adopt policies that attract and retain the best minds in public administration, promote ethical conduct, and harness the power of technology to transform how government works.

“As a region historically known for setting the pace in governance, education, and social development, let us once again lead the way in building a world-class civil service that can meet the needs of today and prepare us for the challenges of tomorrow.

“I am certain that this meeting will birth new ideas that will help us chart a way forward in this quest to deepen professionalism in the civil service and improve service delivery, and I look forward to the recommendations of this strategic meeting,” he stated.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE