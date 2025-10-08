Sanwo-Olu unveils 420 housing units in Badagry

…names estate after ex-HOS Sunny Ajose

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday commissioned the Lagos State Housing Estate, Ajara, Badagry Phase I, comprising 420 housing units, which he named the Sunny Akinsanya Ajose Housing Estate in honour of the late former Head of Service.

The governor also performed the groundbreaking ceremony for Phase II of the project, noting that the new phase would transform Badagry’s skyline with high-rise buildings of at least seven storeys.

Speaking at the event, Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing affordable housing for residents, disclosing that his government had successfully delivered 23 housing estates in the past six years, creating more than 10,000 homes across all income levels and the five divisions of the state.

Describing the day’s event as a major milestone in the effort to build a “Greater Lagos,” he assured that his administration would continue to strengthen partnerships to make housing more affordable and sustainable.

According to him, the newly commissioned Badagry estate is a reflection of his government’s dedication to creating livable communities, equipped with modern facilities such as paved roads, a water treatment plant with both overhead and underground storage, an efficient drainage system, secure fencing, a gatehouse, a sewage treatment plant, ample parking spaces, walkways, and a complete electrification network with transformers.

Sanwo-Olu highlighted that Badagry had benefited from targeted infrastructure investments in roads, hospitals, schools, and other essential facilities, positioning the town as an emerging hub for eco-tourism, culture, and commerce.

He noted that the housing project generated over 1,300 direct and indirect jobs during its construction phase and that more employment opportunities would arise from estate management and maintenance once fully occupied.

“In the past six years, we have successfully rolled out 23 housing estates, creating over 10,000 homes for people across all income levels—low, middle, and high—throughout the five divisions of Lagos. As we near the end of this administration, our commitment to closing the housing gap remains strong, focusing on smart infrastructure investments that push development beyond just the city centre,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He also revealed that four additional housing schemes were underway across the state, including the Lagos State Housing Estate, Ibeshe Phase II (192 units); Egan–Igando Mixed Housing Scheme, Clusters 2 and 3 (587 units); Epe Housing Scheme, Ita Marun (112 units); and LagosHOMS Sangotedo Phase II, Eti-Osa (524 units).

“Each of these developments highlights our strong belief that every Lagosian, no matter where they live or their income level, deserves a place they can truly call home,” he added.

ALSO READ: Reps summon minister over utilisation of funds by foreign missions

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, described the Ajara Housing Estate as another significant milestone in the state’s pursuit of modern, affordable, and sustainable housing.

He emphasised that affordable mass housing delivery was not restricted to the metropolis, as the government’s commitment to decent accommodation extended across all parts of Lagos—from Lekki to Igando, Epe to Badagry, Ikorodu to Ikeja.

According to him, the new estate represents a bold testament to the vision and achievements of the Sanwo-Olu administration under the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Agenda.

“The housing estate is not only about incubating new communities; we have boosted the local economy with direct and indirect jobs and deepened socio-economic growth in Ajara, Badagry environs, and beyond,” the commissioner said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE