Sanwo-Olu unveils 37 road projects

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has completed and commissioned 37 roads projects as part of steps towards developing the first-class infrastructure to support the state’s growing population.

The Special Adviser (SA) to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, made this known on Wednesday in Lagos during the Ministerial press briefing to commemorate the one year in office of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Besides, Adeyoye said the government had also carried out sectional rehabilitation works on more than 354 roads in various parts of the state.

The state government, while promising to complete landmark projects such as Agege Pen Cinema, Agric- Ishawo Road, Lagos- Badagry lots, also vowed to commence work on 4th Mainland Bridge; Lekki Regional Road before the end of the year.

Adeyoye expressed delight at the recently commissioned network of 31 roads in Ojokoro LCDA and the completed Aradagun-Imeke-Ajido-Iworo-Epeme road (Phase II) in Badagry, Fadipe/Salami/Eyiowuawi/Odubanjo in Shomolu and Akinwunmi in Mushin, describing the feat as amazing and concrete evidence of performance of the current administration in just one year in office.

According to her, the infrastructural development remains a critical development vehicle for realizing the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda and the Greater Lagos vision of Africa’s model Smart City.

The governor’s aide, while reiterating the administration’s commitment to the delivery of new Road projects, massive repair and rehabilitation of existing roads and construction of new Bridges so as to achieve the “T” in the THEMES Agenda and bring the dividends of democracy to the good people of Lagos, emphasized the need for people to cooperate with the government and make proper use of infrastructures in the state.

She added that the state government had over time adopted connectivity of roads, saying that its effect would ease traffic on highways as part of criteria determining the choice of road construction in the state.

Harping on the completion level of some of the ongoing massive projects in the state, Adeyoye disclosed that Pen Cinema Fly Over is over 50per cent, Murtala Muhammed Road, 92per cent and Lagos Badagry expressway (lot 1 Eric Moore to Mazamaza, 100per cent lot 2a (Mazamaza- Agboju100 per cent) Agboju- Trade Fair 76per cent (Trade Fair to Okokomaiko 23per cent) respectively.