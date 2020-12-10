Sanwo-Olu: Traditional institutions, govt must synergise for national development

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called for synergy between traditional institutions and government for sustainable community and national development.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the counsel on Thursday at the colloquium organised to mark the 12th installation anniversary of the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Rasheed Olabomi, at Iragbiji, Osun State.

Other speakers at the colloquium include Prof. Lai Olorode, Prof. Siyan Oyeweso, Dr. (Mrs) Aminat Ayobami Olaboopo.

The governor said synergy between traditional institutions and government would facilitate improved security, welfare and prosperity for the people as well as ensure a closer cooperation between the modern governance system and traditional institutions.

Speaking on the theme of the colloquium: “Sustainable Community and National Development, Creating a Synergy between traditional institutions and government,” Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Bayo Osiyemi, said traditional institution by virtue of its unlimited tenure was strategically positioned to promote sustainability due to its link between the past and the present.

He urged traditional institutions to play a role beyond being the custodian of the people’s tradition, custom history and culture, adding that the role of traditional rulers must be agreed upon and enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.

“Some Nigerians hold the opinion that one of the factors responsible for our low level of development is the failure to harness the potentials of our traditional institutions. In other words, there is need for synergy between government and the custodians of our history, culture and tradition.

“A key factor in development is sustainability, which in simple terms means meeting our own needs without compromising the ability of our future generations to meet their own needs. The traditional institution by virtue of its unlimited tenure is strategically positioned to promote sustainability because of their link between the past and the present,” the governor said.

Stressing the need for synergy between traditional institutions and government, Governor Sanwo-Olu said traditional institutions had a repository of knowledge, experience and wisdom, which he noted were essential for social stability and purpose-driven development and tailored towards the needs of the community.

“One of the areas where the role and relevance of the traditional institution are of great significance is the maintenance of peace, order and security, which is the foundation for sustainable socio-economic development at the community, state and national level.

“This is one area where the government must synergise with traditional rulers who are closest to the people and possess superior knowledge of the dynamics of their communities.

“It will do our nascent democracy a lot of good and to our advantage in terms of facilitating improved security, welfare and prosperity for our people, if we take a cue from our past experiences and force a closer synergy between the modern governance system and our traditional institutions,” the governor stated.

The event was attended by the deputy governor, Hon. Gboyega Alabi, who represented the governor, Hon. Rasaq Adeosun, Special Adviser on Chieftaincy, among others.

