Sanwo-Olu to grace Ojude Oba 2022 as Special Guest of Honour

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, is expected to grace the 2022 Ojude Oba Festival as a Special Guest of Honour.

This was disclosed on Friday by the Bagbimo of Ijebuland and festival Coordinator, Chief Fassy Yusuf, at a press conference held at the Awujale’s Palace, in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Yusuf, who addressed the press on behalf of the Ojude Oba Festival Organizing Committee, said that Sanwo-Olu has an eminent record of achievements in both the private and public sectors, asides from being the governor of Lagos State.

He said, ” Every edition of the festival necessitates the choice of a distinguished Nigerian as the Special Guest of Honour. The 2022 edition, marking the re-emergence of the festival is not different.

” The Special Guest of Honour for the 2022 Ojude Oba Festival is an illustrious son of this blessed nation and the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“His unblemished record of service bears eloquent testimony to his choice as our Special Guest of Honour.

Governor Sanwo-Olu is now joining the league of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and other eminent Nigerians who were at one time or the other, our Special Guests of Honour.”

The theme for the 2022 edition is “The Return of The Ojude Oba”, which was borne out of the inability of the festival to hold in 2020 and 2021 due to the prevalence of Coronavirus.

The Coordinator informed us that the major sponsor, Globacom, will be signing another 10-year Memorandum of Understanding/ Sponsorship contract with the festival committee.

Yusuf also lauded other sponsors of the festival for their continued support in promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Ijebus.





On the issue of security arrangements, the coordinator said that the Committee would not leave any stone unturned to ensure a hitch-free festival.

He hinted that all security agencies have been put on red alert, and working assiduously to ensure adequate security of lives and property, before, during and after the festival.

