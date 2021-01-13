Sanwo-Olu swears in two judges, pledges support for judiciary

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, sworn in Rahman Oshodi and Aigbokhaevbo Florence as the State’s High Court judges, reassuring that his administration would continue to accord the judiciary the necessary support required to discharge their duties diligently to the people in the state.

Speaking at the event held at the Lagos House, Ikeja, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the judiciary as a critical arm of the government, assuring further that the governor would continue to recognise the sacrifices of the judiciary in the state.

He promised that his administration would not be deterred or shied away from its responsibilities to make life more comfortable for judges.

Earlier, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, said the event was one of the constitutionally recognised functions of Lagos State government to oil the wheel of the judiciary.

Chief Judge of Lagos, Kazeem Alogba, also said the occasion was another testimony of the governor’s commitment to the judiciary and administration of justice in the state.

In their votes of assurance, the newly sworn-in judge, Aigbokhaevbo, who spoke on behalf of his colleague, Oshodi, thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for his efforts and the passion he had for the justice system, assuring that they would administer their duties with integrity and fairness in order to take the judiciary to higher heights.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Records 9,833 COVID-19 Cases In Seven Days – Highest Weekly Record

Last week, Nigeria surpassed its existing highest weekly record of COVID-19 infections by recording over 9,800 cases in seven days.

Tribune Online analysis shows that between January 3 and 9, Nigeria recorded 9,833 cases, a sharp increase from the 5,681 cases recorded in the previous week – December 27, 2020, and January 2, 2021…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…