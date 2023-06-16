Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday sworn in the newly appointed Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, as well as the re-appointed Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, and the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, however, urged them all to see their appointment as another call for greater commitment to the service of the people of Lagos.

The ceremony, which took place at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja, came barely three weeks after Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy took the oath to kick off their second term.

The newly inaugurated SSG, Barr. Salu-Hundeyin, is a former Federal Commissioner representing Lagos State in the National Population Commission (NPC).

Her appointment as SSG followed her acting national leadership role at NPC, where she supervised the full digitisation of the Commission’s activities.

Speaking at the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the Chief of Staff and his deputy earned their return to their roles purely on merit, having performed with records of accomplishments in their first appointments, urging them to see their re-appointment as another call for greater commitment to the service of the people of Lagos.

The governor congratulated them, and further urged them to exhibit positive attributes and recommit their efforts towards bringing about improved governance and purposeful leadership to people of Lagos state.

“We are witnessing the first set of key members of our administration, who will assist Mr. Deputy Governor and myself in piloting the affairs of our State of Excellence and achieving our renewed goals of facilitating the rising of Greater Lagos for another four years. I congratulate Mr. Tayo Ayinde and Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo on their re-appointment as Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff.

“The decision to bring you on board once again in the same capacities as done in the first term is a testament and indication to your high level of performance, competence, hard work and your unparalleled loyalty you have shown. You both are deserving of this opportunity and you earned it. Your re-appointment is a call to greater commitment to the service of the people of Lagos.

“I also congratulate and welcome Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin on board as the new Secretary to the State Government. She is an erudite and experienced solicitor of the Supreme Court with over three decades of experience at the bar. Given her track record and proven dedication to the promotion of the interest of Lagos, which she demonstrated admirably at the NPC, I have no doubts she will be of great value to this administration,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

Sanwo-Olu reminded the appointees that their engagement must be seen as a call to serve the people in their respective roles, urging them to bring their talents and knowledge to bear on the planning, development and implementation of state policies, programmes and initiatives aimed to enhance socio-economic growth and development of Lagos.





He told the appointees to reciprocate the opportunity given them by working hard and ensuring smooth implementation of the administration’s “THEMES Plus” development agenda across key areas that would have greater impact on the state economy and the residents.

“Our commitment to build a sustainable future for our citizens is unshaken, our will is unwavering. We will do everything on our part to ensure that we surpass all of our successes in our first tenure. The team which Mr. Deputy Governor and myself will be putting together will ensure that every fibre we have will be put into the service of Lagos State,” the governor said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said governance would be redefined in the state, with the assumption of office of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he recommitted the state to working with the Federal Government to ensure more dividends of democracy for Lagosians.