Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, swore in five newly appointed permanent secretaries into the state civil service, charging them to be committed to making the state better by remaining focused and committed to their responsibilities.

The newly appointed permanent secretaries are: Engr. Somide, Lateef Ayodele, Engr. Adegbite, Mahamood Olakunle, Mr. Emmanuel, Fatai Audu, Mrs. Oki, Lyla Morenike and Surveyor Adesina, Ayokunnu Sikiru as the Permanent Secretary, Office of the State Surveyor-General.

Sanwo-Olu gave this charge at the Banquet Hall, Lagos House, Ikeja, shortly after the oath of office had been administered to them by the Director General, Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Olanrewaju.

Sanwo-Olu reminded the newly appointed permanent secretaries that their appointment was due to the dedication, hard work, and commitment they had demonstrated while in the service.

He also reminded them that their appointment was for them to further give their best to make the state the envy of all, saying that the appointment, no doubt came with responsibility that carries a lot of expectations.

“Undoubtedly this appointment comes with responsibility, that carries a lot of expectations. As you celebrate your elevation, let us also bring to mind, the solemn charge set upon your shoulders.

“People of Lagos have placed their trust in this administration and it is expected that we deliver. We believe that we will deliver as expected of us, and we believe that opportunities abound for us. We believe we are in an environment where the citizens will realise the end result.

“The engine room for this vision is a robust civil service and your dedication, knowledge and strategic vision are bedrock of this policies and programmes of government setting in line,” Governor Sanwo-Olu stated.

“We believe you are part of the THEME that will transmit this to technical benefit to our citizens. Therefore, what we want from you is to rededicate yourselves and give your best at all times, towards ensuring best implementation of government policies and programmes, which will be in line with our THEME agenda which must be with integrity and transparency, and keeping in mind that your commitment will be instrumental in achieving the greater Lagos we all talk about.

“Therefore, the task ahead is not without challenges, especially at this period when citizens attention is focused on all of us. Therefore, the expectation is to cushion the effect of the economic hardship,” he added.

The Head of Service (HOS), Mr. Bode Agoro, in his remark, said the appointment of the new permanent secretaries by Governor Sanwo-Olu showed his commitment to excellence, merit, fairness, and transparency.

Agoro said this was so because the appointees were selected from the pool of directors who participated in the Year 2022 Merit-based Screening Exercise for appointment as permanent Secretaries.

The HOS congratulated all the appointees on their elevation to their new office, admonishing them to ensure that they maintain good standing with the political head and all the staff of their respective MDAs, for speedy attainment of their given mandate.

This was just as he expressed full confidence in their individual abilities to add value to the quality of service delivery, which he said would in the long run, “go a long way to complement the efforts of the state government towards achieving its developmental agenda,” urging them to hit the ground running and validate Governor Sanwo-Olu’s trust and confidence in them.

“On this note, I congratulate all the five (5) appointees on their elevation to the enviable rank of Permanent Secretaries in the State Public Service, as I want to admonish you to ensure that you maintain good standing with the Political Head and all the staff of your respective MDAs, for speedy attainment of your given mandate.

“I have full confidence in your individual abilities to add value to the quality of service delivery, which in the long run, will go a long way to complement the efforts of the state government towards achieving its developmental agenda.

“I, therefore, urge you to hit the ground running and validate Mr. Governor’s trust and confidence in you,” he said.

Engr Somide will serve as Permanent Secretary, Office of Infrastructure; Engr. Adegbite is assigned as Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, while Mr. Emmanuel is the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture.

Mrs. Oki is now the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), while Surveyor Adesina is the Permanent Secretary, Office of the State Surveyor-General.