Sanwo-Olu rewards Flamingos with N10m, iPhone 17 Pro Max each

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rewarded each member of Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos, with N10 million and an iPhone 17 Pro Max following their victory at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

Sanwo-Olu announced the rewards on Sunday during a dinner reception held in honour of the team at Lagos House, Marina, where he hosted the players and their technical crew.

Under the package, each player and member of the technical crew will receive N10 million, bringing the total cash reward to N300 million. The beneficiaries also received iPhones, headphones and bespoke outfits.

In a post on his X handle, the governor congratulated the team, highlighting the players’ hard work, discipline and determination.

He also encouraged them to remain focused on their development, adding that Lagos State was proud of the players who came through its grassroots football system, including those from Team Lagos and FC Robo.

“We are particularly proud that quite a number of the players are from Team Lagos while some also came through FC Robo, a club close to our hearts and one we have supported over the years,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“From Ajegunle and Mushin to the world stage, these girls have shown that talent knows no boundaries. They have made Lagos proud and they have given the entire country every reason to celebrate.”

The Flamingos became the first African team to win the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after defeating Japan 2-1 in the final on November 7 at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat.

Awawu Bashiru opened the scoring in the 39th minute before tournament Most Valuable Player, Oluebube Umejiaku, doubled Nigeria’s lead shortly after the restart.

Japan reduced the deficit through Fuki Ito in the 80th minute, but Nigeria held on to secure the title.

The team recovered from a 2-1 opening defeat to Poland to win their remaining six matches in the competition.

They recorded a 2-0 victory over Puerto Rico before defeating defending champions North Korea 3-1 to advance from the group stage.

Nigeria subsequently overcame Mexico in the Round of 16 and defeated Venezuela 1-0 in the quarter-finals, with Azeezat Oduntan scoring an 89th-minute penalty.

The Flamingos then beat Brazil 3-1 in the semi-finals to reach their first-ever final before defeating Japan to claim the trophy.

Nigeria’s victory made the country the first African nation to win both the men’s and women’s FIFA U-17 World Cup titles.

Sanwo-Olu’s reward follows the Federal Government’s package for the team at a presidential reception in Abuja on November 11.

President Bola Tinubu approved a N100 million Federal Government Savings Bond for each player, while head coach Akeem Ishola Busari received N100 million in cash.

Assistant coaches and other members of the technical and administrative crew were awarded N50 million each.

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, announced the package on behalf of the President, while the Senate also announced a N100 million reward for the team following a reception hosted by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Earlier, the Flamingos received a $50,000 cash gift from sports stakeholder and commission sponsor, Saleh Ahmadu, during a reception organised in Rabat by National Sports Commission Chairman Shehu Dikko and Director-General Bukola Olopade.

The Presidency also directed the National Sports Commission to facilitate the payment of outstanding bonuses and allowances owed to the players and officials from the preliminary qualifying rounds through to the World Cup final.

Umejiaku also received individual recognition after winning the adidas Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player.