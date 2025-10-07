Sanwo-Olu restates commitment to mandatory health insurance for Lagos residents

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage, announcing the signing of an Executive Order that makes health insurance mandatory for all residents of the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu restated this at the maiden edition of the 2025 Eko Health Convention, held on Tuesday in Lekki and organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Health, with the theme: “Lagos Health: Driving Innovation, Strengthening Systems, Leading Change.”

The governor, represented by his deputy, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, said the move aligns with the National Health Insurance Act by ensuring that every Lagosian contributes according to their ability and enjoys protection when they need care.

“When we launched the Ilera Eko Health Insurance Scheme in February 2021, we made it clear that universal health coverage requires a reliable and inclusive system.

“In July 2024, I signed an Executive Order making health insurance mandatory for all residents of Lagos State. Some may ask why health insurance should be mandatory? The answer is simple: without a shared pool of resources, universal coverage is impossible. When everyone participates, we protect families from financial hardship, strengthen hospitals, and make healthcare stable and equitable for all,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that for health insurance to be truly effective, it must be supported by a strong emergency response system. He highlighted that the Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), has continued to strengthen the backbone of its emergency medical system to ensure that the promise of ILERA EKO is matched by the capacity to respond swiftly, efficiently, and compassionately when lives are at stake.

“These attempts affirm our conviction that timely and efficient emergency care must be a right, not a privilege. The Lagos Emergency Medical Blueprint is already saving lives.

“Today, Lagos boasts of 360 public health facilities and more than 3,500 private ones, forming a unified ecosystem where public and private providers work side by side to bridge divides, expand access, and uphold the promise of a truly integrated healthcare system for every resident,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu urged health stakeholders to deepen investment in innovation, expand corporate social responsibility, and reimagine the future of healthcare through technology, creativity, and service, ensuring a system where access is determined not by income, but by need.

He further emphasised that good health is a shared responsibility, noting that progress in healthcare can only be sustained through partnership and the collective effort of every sector, profession, and citizen.

According to him, it is the collective responsibility of the people not only to hold government accountable but also to hold themselves accountable by enrolling in health insurance, participating in vaccination campaigns, eliminating mosquito breeding sites, reporting quackery, adopting healthy lifestyles, and demanding quality care.

He added that since its inception, his administration has prioritised Health and Environment in its THEMES agenda, pledging to build a healthcare system that is accessible, affordable, innovative, and of the highest quality.

Speaking further, Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted major achievements under his administration, including the commissioning of new Maternal and Child Centres in Eti-Osa, Badagry, and Epe; the renovation and expansion of General Hospitals; and the construction of critical health facilities such as the New Massey Street Specialist Children’s Hospital, the Ojo General Hospital, the Lagos State Mental Health Institute in Ketu-Ejirin, and the Cardio-Renal Centre in Gbagada.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, in his address, said the new health blueprint of the state government would transform Lagos into Africa’s healthcare powerhouse, reducing mortality rates and boosting economic growth through a bold and data-driven overhaul of the health system.

Abayomi disclosed that Lagos currently loses about $1.5 billion annually to outbound medical tourism, a figure greater than the state’s health budget. He stressed that the new health transformation blueprint aims to build world-class facilities, expand health insurance coverage, and create jobs in the medical and biotech sectors.

“The Governor’s blueprint includes climate-resilient hospital designs, modern general hospitals, a 500-bed psychiatric and rehabilitation centre, and the establishment of Lagos State University of Medicine and Health Science.

“It also introduces a Smart Health Information Platform (SHIP), a digital system linking all public hospitals and primary health centers for efficient data sharing and decision-making. Our goal is clear. Lagos must become the health capital of sub-Saharan Africa, not just for Nigerians, but for the continent,” he said.

The commissioner added that Africa must build healthcare facilities that are environmentally sustainable, technologically advanced, and globally competitive, noting that the plan could help reduce Nigeria’s dependence on foreign medical care while positioning Lagos as a hub for healthcare innovation and medical tourism.

In her opening address, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Government on Health, Dr Kemi Ogunyemi, underscored the importance of collaboration in reshaping the healthcare landscape of the state, affirming the government’s commitment to providing quality and affordable healthcare for all residents.

Ogunyemi explained that the government’s objectives and vision were clear, saying the focus was to educate and empower citizens to take full control of their health and wellness.

According to her, part of the objectives and vision is to ensure that the healthcare services provided by the state government are “of quality for every single person who lives in Lagos and the citizens of Lagos, because we want to improve the health service in Lagos.”

“Therefore, we believe in collaboration, which is through the Public Private Partnership (PPP), because we, as government, know we cannot do it ourselves,” Ogunyemi said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE