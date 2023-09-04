The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has resent the names of 18 commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly for reconsideration.

The list comprises 12 previously presented and 6 new commissioner-nominees.

The Clerk of the House, Mr Olalekan Onafeko, read the letter of the governor on the floor of the House during plenary session on Monday.

Sanwo-Olu stated that the new list represent the broad political spectrum and diverse background reflective of the rich background of Lagos state.

The letter read in part, “I express my heartfelt thanks to you (Speaker) and the entire House members and commitment in clearing the recent 22 commissioner-nominees presented by the Executive.

However, as you are aware, 17 out of the 39 nominees were not cleared. After careful consideration, I felt concerned to represent the list of names which include the balance of previously presented and new individuals.





The list represents the broad political spectrum and diverse background reflective of the rich background of Lagos state. I am confident that the list of the nominees have the necessary qualifications and experience and dedication to serve the people of Lagos state effectively.

I believe these people will bring fresh insight and innovations to contribute to the state’s overall growth. I urge you and other members to assess these nominees for clearance to be part of the state executive Council.”

The Speaker, Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa, led House of Assembly, had rejected 17 out of the 39 nominees sent by the governor for screening and confirmation.

Nigerian Tribune had reported that the apex advisory organ in the state, the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) had intervened in the rift between the Governor and the Speaker.

The nominees presented are Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen, Mr. Oluwaseun Oriyomi Osiyemi, Prof. Akinola Emmanuel Abayomi, Engr. Olalere Odusote, Dr. Oluwarotimi Omotola Wahab Fashola, Mrs. Folashade Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem, Mr. Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe, Mr. Samuel Egube, Hon. Tolani Sule Akibu and Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada.

Others include Mrs. Barakat Akande Bakare, Mr. Olugbenga Omotoso, Mr. Mosopefolu George, Dr. Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje, Dr. Olumide Oluyinka, Mr. Abayomi Samson Oluyomi, Dr. lyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola and Hon. Sola Shakirudeen Giwa.

Consequently, Speaker Obasa reconstituted a 12-member committee led by the Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Fatai Mojeed, to screen the rejected nominees.

The committee, according to the Speaker, is to commence screening and present its report on Thursday.

The sitting is adjourned to Thursday.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE