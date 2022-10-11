Sanwo-Olu receives official approval to execute Lekki airport project

•as Aviation body backs Lagos government's  airport project

Latest News
By Shola Adekola - Lagos
Sanwo-Olu

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has presented the official letter of approval for the proposed Lekki International Airport to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sirika presented the letter at the ongoing ninth Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit at the Eko Hotel and Suites on Victoria Island

This is coming as Nigeria’s aviation pressure group, Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI) supported the decision of the Lagos State Government to build an airport in the Lekki axis to cater to the bourgeoning population businesses around the Lekki industrial layout.

Despite prior promises and the potential including the extensive plans for the development of the area over the years, the project never took off and the Lekki corridor continued to expand, creating congestion, logistic and traffic chaos,  impacting the economic and business opportunities in the area.

For the benefit of Lagos, the group has strongly advocated for a Public Private Partnership (PPP) and the need for the regulator, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)  and the Federal Ministry of Aviation, to give the necessary support and approvals for this project.

ASRTI also used the opportunity to call on the relevant agencies and tiers of government, to as a matter of urgency, commence with the repair of the Cenotaphs erected to honour the fallen air passengers at Lisa, Epe and Ejigbo respectively.

According to the group: “These sites serve as a memorial of the dark history of our industry and to honour our fallen citizens. Therefore, roads leading to these sites should  be fixed for accessibility.”

Comments

