Sanwo-Olu reaffirms commitment to expanding health infrastructure

…as gov inaugurates Epe Emergency Centre

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to increasing investments in health infrastructure across the state, with a focus on emergency response, maternal care, and disease prevention to meet the growing needs of the people.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this declaration while speaking at the official handing-over ceremony of the newly constructed Custodian Accident and Emergency Centre in Epe, a product of collaboration between the State Ministry of Health and Custodian Social Responsibility Foundation.

The governor assured that his administration would continue in its efforts to ensure that timely and efficient emergency care is a right, not a luxury, saying that it would continue to build facilities that secure the health, safety, and dignity of every Lagosian.

“Our administration will not relent in its efforts to ensure that timely and efficient emergency care is a right, not a luxury. We will continue to build facilities that secure the health, safety, and dignity of every Lagosian,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described the centre as a “bold step forward,” saying that it marked a new benchmark in the state’s infrastructural and social development agenda, just as he noted that the commissioning of the facility was aimed at expanding access to urgent and lifesaving medical services, particularly for riverine and rural communities in Lagos.

“This centre is not just a building—it is a vital facility that can mean the difference between life and death. With state-of-the-art equipment, well-structured treatment areas, and modern support facilities, this emergency centre is designed to deliver swift and life-saving care to residents of Epe and surrounding areas,” the governor said.

Speaking further, Sanwo-Olu emphasised that the facility, equipped with triage units, fully fitted emergency wards, diagnostic sections, staff lounges, and comfortable waiting areas, would not only improve patient outcomes but also enhance staff performance, ensure faster response times, and strengthen public trust in the health sector.

The governor commended Custodian Investments Limited for sponsoring the project, applauding its commitment to social responsibility and giving back to the community.

He equally praised the State Ministry of Health and the project implementation team for their dedication and excellence in executing the initiative.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, however, urged all stakeholders, community leaders, healthcare professionals, and residents of Epe, to take ownership of the centre, support the staff, and safeguard the facility to ensure it remains a beacon of hope and health.

Also speaking at the event, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, assured of the government’s commitment to deepening public-private partnerships, particularly in health insurance schemes that can support emergency medical care.

The commissioner further assured that the state would continue to develop initiatives that enhance healthcare delivery, including the design of programmes that ensure the sustainability of emergency services.

Present at the event were the Special Adviser (SA) to the Governor on Health, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, other top government officials, traditional rulers, and members of the Epe community.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE