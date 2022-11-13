Sanwo-Olu preaches positive orientation, engagement to put youth on right path

Lagos contingents jubilating after announcing them as the overall winner of the 2022 Eko, during the closing ceremony of the event, held at the Onikan Stadium, Lagos, on Sunday: PHOTO: WALE OLAPADE

The Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has identified NAFEST as a rallying point and a deliberate step to put the youths on the right path through positive orientation and meaningful engagements which will help to gradually reduce the rate of youth-related crime and violence for a better society.

The Governor, who was represented by his deputy, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat during the closing ceremony of the 2022 NAFEST at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena of the Onikan Stadium on Sunday where Lagos emerged as the overall winner of the NAFEST competition.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the lofty memories of this year’s festival and the city of Lagos will remain evergreen for all of you.

“We all have demonstrated what it means to co-exist peacefully in our various interactions through the different games and other cultural activities that took place over the past few days at the National Institute of Sports building at the National Stadium, Surulere.

“It is instructive to note that although winners have emerged in the various categories of the competitions, the emphasis is not on who won or otherwise; what is of uttermost importance is that these games and cultural competitions have united all the participants as one which to me, is the spirit of this national festival.

“Apart from the platform for cultural exchange that this festival provides, a lot of businesses, hospitality outlets, and transportation, among others have felt the impact of the huge contingents that gathered here in Lagos for this Eko Nafest 2022.

“The main organizer of this annual event which is the National Council for Arts and Culture should continue to engage more children in this competition, introduce them to our cultural heritage and sustain the children’s corner of this competition so that more talents can be discovered and groomed.

“It is my belief that if we take deliberate steps to put these youths on the right path through positive orientation and meaningful engagements, the rate of youth-related crime and violence will gradually reduce and the whole society will be better for it.

“One of the lessons from this year’s NAFEST is that if we pay cursory attention to harnessing the differences in our culture, it can assist in building consensus and bond of friendship towards genuine reconciliation that will promote the much-needed unity, reduce tension and tribal conflicts in the country.

“While it is almost impossible not to have our differences, considering the multiplicity of our culture and languages as Nigerians, we must always follow the path of dialogue and other non-violent approaches in resolving potential issues capable of igniting violence.

“I plead with all participants at this event to continue to imbibe the good virtues learnt through the platform of this year’s NAFEST and also share these good lessons with your kinsmen in your respective States.

Meanwhile, the festival which attracted contingents from 29 states engaged delegates in all forms of cultural competition ranging from traditional cuisine, drama, music, indigenous fabric and fashion competitions and more.

Rivers and Bayelsa states clinched the second position, Ekiti State came third, Kano state emerged fourth while Ogun state got the overall fifth position.





Rivers state won an award as the state with the largest number of contingents.

The best costumes category saw Rivers, Ekiti and Delta states as the winner while Zamfara, Oyo and Imo states bagged awards as the most disciplined and well-behaved states.

For the most improved state at NAFEST Katsina, Kwara and Abia states won while Niger, Ondo and Kano states got the most creative innovations in design, packaging and presentation.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kogi and Taraba states won as the best entrepreneur states.

For the most creative and innovative in design, packaging and presentation Kano, Niger and Ondo states won big.

Benue, Edo and Osun states won for the best states in digital marketing of Arts while Nasarawa, Jigawa and Ebonyi states got the best in synergy and teamwork.

For the most consistent state at NAFEST, Yobe, Bayelsa, Ekiti and Kaduna states emerged winners of the category while for the children’s music and dance competitions, Bayelsa got the 5th position, Ebonyi came 4th, Ogun emerged 3rd, Lagos came 2nd while Rivers state got the 1st position.

For traditional board games, Delta, Edo and Ogun states got 4th position, Oyo state had the 3rd position, Ekiti state got 2nd while Bayelsa and Lagos states got the 1st position.

In the category of traditional cuisine indigenous fabric and fashion competition; Delta and Lagos states clinched the 5th position, Oyo State came 4th, Rivers state emerged 3rd, Ekiti State came 2nd while Bayelsa State won 1st position.

Indigenous materials for interior decoration Delta State came 5th, 4th Lagos and Ekiti State won 4th position, Rivers State got 3rd, Bayelsa state came 2nd while Kano state came 1st.

