Sanwo-Olu praises Lagos teachers

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, extolled the virtues of teachers in the state, and appreciated their commitment as they joined their colleagues across the globe to celebrate this year’s World Teachers Day.

He commended them at an event organised by the state wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) to commemorate the occasion held at the Teachers’ Pavilion in Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, expressed deep appreciation for their roles in training and shaping the mind and character of young ones for leadership role in the future.

According to him, teachers are the most important people anywhere globally as they are the ones whose wisdom shaped the past, dedication shaping the present, and influence guides the future.

Sanwo-Olu said he used the occasion to join parents, students, and everyone in the education sector of the state to say a big, heartfelt “thank you” to our teachers.

He mentioned that teachers are the ones, who awaken curiosity in the young mind, nurture hidden potential, and inspire children to dream beyond their limits.

“So, every day, through your patience and commitment, you shape destinies and build the foundation of our society. Today is your day to pause, reflect, and celebrate the immense value you bring to the lives of our children and to the future of our State and our nation.”

Sanwo–Olu observed that the theme for this year’s event, “Recasting teaching as a collaborative profession” is a strong reminder that teaching is not something teachers do alone.

According to him, education works best when teachers, parents, policymakers, communities, and even students themselves come together to make learning meaningful.

He noted that teaching is much more than mere delivering of lesson notes before students as teachers mentor, guide, counsel, and build character.

“They also give confidence to the timid, direction to the lost, and encouragement to those who doubt themselves and they are shaping not just students in classrooms, but the leaders, innovators, and citizens of tomorrow.

“So, for this reason, their voices must not be pushed aside as teachers’ experiences, insights, and challenges must guide the way we design our schools, our curriculum, and even our education policies.

“When we listen to teachers, we are not just supporting a profession — we are investing in the very foundation of our future.”

Sanwo-Olu stated that Lagos State recognises teachers as partners, making their voices part of government policies.

Citing an example, he said, “It is only career teachers — people who have grown through the ranks — that can become tutors-general or permanent secretaries within the education family in the state, and the policy has brought stability to the system and also made it stronger.”

He said that is why the state is also recruiting new teachers to lessen the individual workload and also enhance students’ learning outcomes without leaving any child behind.

“So, we as a people and as a government honor the true value of your work and we will continue to prioritize your concerns across in all areas,” he concluded.

In his remarks, the state’s Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun, also acknowledged what he described as the great role played by the teachers in the society.

According to him, teachers’ impact goes far beyond the classroom walls as they inspire, motivate, and nurture future leaders, innovators, and citizens.

“Your influence, he added, also shines as a beacon of hope, guiding students through life’s challenges and empowering them to unlock their full potential.

“That is why I charge you today with a crucial responsibility: to challenge yourself, to encourage one another, and to recognize that by working collaboratively and acquiring new skills, tomorrow holds the promise of being even better and greater than today.

“I also urge you to embrace this task, by making concerted efforts to integrate yourselves, your schools, and students into the vast opportunities technology offers.

“Let us equally and jointly leverage the T.H.E.M.E.S + Agenda of the state government, especially the Education and Technology pillar in the agenda.

He said as educators, they cannot afford to be complacent in redefining academic standards and goals and therefore should be livelier to their roles.

He said the state government would continue to make teaching profession worthwhile as teachers reward are on this planet earth and not only in heaven.

Speaking earlier, the state’s NUT chairman, Mr. Hassan Akintoye, expressed gratitude to the state government and the education ministry family for their supports to teachers in the state.

He said this year’s theme was both timely and visionary as teaching has often been perceived as a solitary task-one teacher, one classroom, many learners.

But the realities of the 21st Century, he said, demand something more,

According to him, to truly succeed, teaching must become a collaborative profession, where teachers work not in isolation, but in synergy with one another, with parents, with government, with technology innovators, and with society at large.

“So, collaboration means mentorship, sharing best practices between colleagues, teachers and policymakers co-create education reforms, teachers and parents work as true partners in child development, and so forth”.

Akintoye however called on the state government again to do better for teachers by making teachers to be seen as not just implementers, but as partners. “The future of education in Lagos requires policies that place collaboration at the core of teaching.

“Let us build schools where teachers do not compete, but collaborate, build a system where teachers, parents and leaders are allies.

Let us also create platforms where every teacher, from the entrant to the most senior, has a role to play in shaping our collective future,” he said.

He promised that teachers would redouble their efforts as the look forward for another celebration next year.

Among other top state government functionaries at the event include the deputy governor, Dr Kadri Hamzat, who was represented by the Executive Chairman of state’s SUBEB, Dr Hakeem Shittu; ,the Head of Service, Mr. Olabode Agoro, represented by the TESCOM chairman, Mrs. Victoria Peregrino and the Tutor-General-Perm Secretary of Education District 5, Mr. Abiodun Hassan and so forth.

