Sanwo-Olu positioning Lagos as major tourism destination in Africa ― Commissioner

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Pharm (Mrs) Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, on Monday said that the series of tourism activities of the ministry under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration are deliberately structured towards positioning the state as a major tourism destination in Africa.

The commissioner made this disclosure while presenting the account of stewardship of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration in the tourism and entertainment sector in the last two years, saying the activities were structured to create an environment where the private sector can confidently invest its resources to advance the state’s tourism and entertainment sector.

Speaking on the development of a Tourism Master Plan that will serve as a pathway for the implementation of every tourism activity in the state, the commissioner added that the document would change the narrative in the state’s tourism sector and ensure uniformity of government programmes, plans and policies in the development of tourism.

She described the document as a worthwhile achievement under Sanwo-Olu’s administration since two years ago, saying this was in addition to other tourism infrastructure being out in place simultaneously in different parts of the state.

According to her, the era of haphazard development of tourism activities in the state is over with this Master Plan in place now, adding: “There will now be a structured guideline that must be followed for short, medium and long term tourism activities and projects.”

“Apart from this, some areas of tourism activities that have not been given attention before have now been captured in the Master Plan and this will engender all-round development of every aspect of tourism in the coming years,” the commissioner further added.

She revealed more attention would be given to the development of the State’s Waterfront for Tourism purposes under Beach and Leisure captured in the Tourism Master Plan, the exploration of medical tourism, focus on MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibition), among others.

“We have equally identified the business side of entertainment and tourism. Beyond using tourism and entertainment as a vehicle for fun, relaxation and social integration, entertainment and tourism remain a major source of income generation for different countries and cities of the world and we will also leverage this aspect to boost the State’s IGR.

“We believe in creating an enduring atmosphere for tourism activities to thrive, being a majorly private-sector driven sector. It is our belief that when businesses operate under the right atmosphere, the economic activities of the state would increase and the resources at the disposal of government would also be impacted greatly,” Akinbile-Yussuf stated.

The commissioner, while maintaining that the ministry had within the last one year, made appreciable progress in positioning entertainment and tourism to occupy its rightful position, said it maintained a better relationship with its stakeholders, developed policies that would guide tourism activities and also implemented programmes and projects as it relates to the fulfilment of the fifth pillar of the THEMES agenda of the Sanwo-Olu administration.

