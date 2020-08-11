Sanwo-Olu pledges to deliver Lagos Integrated Transport System

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday commissioned the 13.65km Oshodi-Abule Egba Bus Rapid Transit Corridor, even as he announced deployment of additional 550 high and medium capacity buses on the road.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the governor who expressed the resolve of his administration to actualise the state’s Integrated Transport Management System, also launched the extended E-ticketing, saying the feat signalled the commencement of operations on the Oshodi- Abule Egba BRT corridor as well as integrating the e-ticketing system.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the 13.65-kilometre journey to Abule- Egba from Oshodi which used to take over an hour would now be completed in less than 30 minutes.

According to him, the ceremony was a fulfilment of his administration’s pledge to significantly improve traffic management and transportation system in the state, describing such as the very first of his administration’s six-point development agenda encapsulated as T-H-E-M-E-S.

“This is the very first of our six-point development agenda encapsulated as T-H-E-M-E-S. This administration made the pledge knowing that you, our people, are the main reason we have been entrusted with the management of your commonwealth,” he said.

“Although our promise was to deliver this project in May this year, it had to be shifted forward due to the disruption brought about by COVID-19,” he added.

The governor said the bus transit system had proven to be an effective means of achieving a fast, reliable and efficient movement of a large number of people across the state, recalling that since March 2008, when the first phase of this new initiative was launched, thousands of Lagosians had continued to enjoy improved travel experience along the designated routes every day.

“In order to ensure that the BRT service is accessible to a greater number of our people and in line with the Lagos state strategic transport master plan which seeks to integrate road, water and rail transportation, new corridors and routes are being opened,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor, while describing the project as very significant because of its immense benefits to Lagosians in the different communities it straddles and to visitors, said this new BRT corridor would bring great relief to over 60,000 commuters who would use this facility daily.

Besides, he said travel time, which used to be an average of two hours during peak periods, “will be significantly reduced to an average of about 30 minutes.”

According to him, “This will translate to improved health of our people, a safer environment, and increased value of socio-economic activities in our state.”

While acknowledging that the project was started by his predecessor, Sanwo-Olu said it was one of the dividends of his administration’s investment in the transport sector for efficient traffic management and transportation.

“The completion of this project which was commenced by the past administration is one of the dividends of this administration’s investment in the transport sector for efficient traffic management and transportation which we believe is crucial to facilitating the emergence of a smart and 21st-century economy.

“All our actions are geared towards birthing a new commuting order through seamless travel in a near congestion-free state. This administration is very keen to see all transport modes integrated through all our intervention in traffic management and transportation,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Managing Director of Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, Abimbola Akinajo, in her welcome address, said the four projects rolled into one attested to the commitment of Governor Sanwo-Olu to live up to his promise to reform traffic management and public transportation, which is the first pillar of his THEMES Agenda.

“Mr Governor, permit me to state that the socio-economic importance of the project cannot be over-emphasized. The Oshodi-Abule Egba Corridor is undoubtedly one of the busiest 13.65km long bus corridors in West Africa, with over 5,500 mini-buses moving passengers per day.

“It is a major link for millions of Lagosians who commute in and out of Alimosho, Egbeda, Ijaiye, Iyana-Ipaja and other places to other parts of Lagos or to neighbouring Ogun State and the Republic of Benin.

“This new BRT corridor will bring about improved mobility with the capacity to move over 350,000 passengers per day, reduce travel time by at least 35 per cent, enhance social and economic development along the corridor and enhance the projection of Lagos as a world-class society amongst others,” she said.

