Sanwo-Olu pledges continued support for women

Lagos Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured that his administration will keep developing impactful policies, gathering the necessary resources, and building partnerships that empower the Lagos women to innovate boldly and lead with confidence.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance on Tuesday while delivering his speech at the Y2025 Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Wapa Connect Conference, themed: “Investing in Lagos Women, Investing in Growth,” which took place at Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, stated that his administration was focused on building solid partnerships, crafting effective, evidence-based policies, and ensuring that women across Lagos witness real, measurable results.

According to him, his administration’s mission is to equip women and their organisations with the necessary tools, training, and access to finance, enabling them to build sustainable futures, grow their businesses, and thrive, saying it was supporting them through vocational training, access to funding, among others, to achieve these set goals.

“Our mission is to equip women and their organizations with the necessary tools, training, and access to finance, enabling them to build sustainable futures, grow their businesses, and thrive.

“Our administration is supporting women through vocational training, access to funding, and initiatives that foster innovation, growth, and leadership, not just for the bold, but especially for widows, single mothers, young girls, and women with disabilities,” the governor stated.

Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed the belief that investing in women was not just an act of charity, but also a matter of economics, justice, and prosperity, stressing that a society cannot really thrive if half of its population is left behind and, therefore, the reason “Lagos is dedicated to this journey: intentional, ongoing, and inclusive.”

Sanwo-Olu, while pointing out some of the initiatives of the state government, said the “WAPA Connect Conference” was uniting government officials, civil society, organisations, private sector partners, and everyday women from Lagos to turn that roadmap into reality.

He revealed that the recently rolled out Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) Policy Roadmap was built on the real-life experiences of women from all walks of life in Lagos, including entrepreneurs, farmers, professionals, students, and women with disabilities.

“This roadmap is our commitment to breaking down the systemic barriers that hinder women’s economic participation and to creating vast opportunities in entrepreneurship, skill development, traditional job markets, agriculture, and emerging industries.

“We are building on the successes of previous initiatives—like our vocational training programs and life-skills empowerment events, such as ‘WAPA takes Empowerment to Ibeju-Lekki,’ and much more,” he said.

Also speaking, the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, called for deeper collaborations that would continue to champion the values of courage, resilience, hope, and innovation that defined women in the country, particularly in Lagos.

The First Lady of Lagos, who was represented by the wife of the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mrs. Funmi Omotoso, assured that her office would continue to prioritize the empowerment and well-being of all women by promoting financial literacy, encouraging self-reliance, and exposing women to moderate parenting techniques that benefit both male and female children.

She stated that the Women’s Economic Empowerment Policy roadmap was built on real-life experiences of women from all walks of life, pointing out that demonstrated the state government’s commitment, “breaking down these technical barriers that hinder women from being able to participate,” while creating vast opportunities in entrepreneurship, field development, traditional health markets, agriculture, and the mining industries.

The Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs & Poverty Alleviation & Wealth creation, Princess Lara Olumegbon-Oyekan, in her own remark, noted that women had continued to stand as a powerful force for transformation in society.

The lawmaker said that the event celebrated resilience, brilliance, creativity, and the undeniable impact of women in shaping homes, communities, economies, and nations.

Olumegbon-Oyekan, while equally noting that investing in Lagos women amounted to investing in Lagos’ growth, assured that the state government would ensure no woman was left behind.

She, therefore, pledged that the House Committee on Women, Affairs, and Poverty Alleviation will continue to support women’s initiatives and programmes that translate into lasting changes.

Speaking in the same vein, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Hon. Bolaji Cecilia Dada, reaffirmed that empowering women drives growth and development in the country, adding that, by transforming individual lives, the government was multiplying opportunities, strengthening families, expanding businesses, and advancing the economy.

The commissioner informed that through WAPA, 19 Skills Acquisition Centres and various empowerment initiatives, the ministry had trained and supported thousands of women with vocational skills, equipment, and business support.

According to her, these efforts, alongside programmes in health, nutrition, agriculture, and gender-based violence response, had continued to transform lives and strengthen the role of women in Lagos State’s development, emphasizing that Lagos cannot grow without women, and women cannot thrive without deliberate investment.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs & Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Mrs. Rianat Ajibike Onigbanjo, said that the event served as a rallying point and a reminder that collaboration between government, private sector, civil society, and communities was essential for building meaningful progress and development in Lagos.

“WAPA Connect has become a vibrant platform where ideas are shared, partnerships are built, and opportunities are created. It is a space where women from all walks of life, entrepreneurs, professionals, etc, come together to inspire one another and to chart pathways for greater inclusion in our state’s growth story.

“Through empowerment programmes, skill acquisition centres, micro-enterprise support, and advocacy, we continue to expand possibilities for women and vulnerable groups across the state,” she said.