Sanwo-Olu pays N60m compensation to families of slain police officers

THE six police officers killed in Lagos State in the wake of the violence that trailed the recent nationwide EndSARS protests may not have died in vain as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday compensated their family members with N10 million each.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the presentation of the cheques to the wives and children of the slain officers at the 14th Town Hall meeting on security held at Civic Centre on Victoria Island, in fulfilment of the state government’s pledge made during an earlier meeting with police officers at the state police command.

The yearly event with the theme: ‘Lagos Security: Resilience in the Face Adversity,’ was organised by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF). The late police officers are: Yaro Edward, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP); Inspector Ayodeji Erinfolami, Inspector Aderibigbe Adegbenro, Inspector Samsom Ehibor, Sergeant Bejide Abiodun and Inspector Igoche Cornelius.

Besides, the governor, as part of the promise to the families, also announced scholarship awards to the children of the deceased officers up to the university level.

The beneficiaries, however, said the governor’s gesture, had not only wiped off their tears, but had also brightened their hope to attain the future their slain breadwinners had envisioned.

Sanwo-Olu, while speaking at the event, described the slain officers as “heroes,” saying the deceased sacrificed their lives to secure lives and properties in the state. The governor said the compensation was the state government’s modest reward for their gallantry, pointing out that the gesture would help the families to heal from the loss. “Some of our gallant police officers paid the supreme price for our security and safety during the recent EndSARS protests. These are the officers deployed to protect our families from hoodlums but they were lynched in the violence. “Today, I am happy to announce and present N10 million compensation through LSSTF to each family of the officers. “All their children have also been placed on scholarship up to university level, courtesy of the state government,” Sanwo-Olu said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…