Sanwo-Olu pays condolence visit to T.B Joshua’s family, SCOAN

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, paid a condolence visit to the family of the Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), late Prophet T.B. Joshua in the Ikotun area of the state, and also offered prayers for the family over the passing of the popular cleric.

The State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, who represented the governor during the condolence visit, was accompanied by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale; the Presiding Chaplain, Chapel of Christ The Light, Venerable Ezekiel Oluwadare; Directors of the State’s Ministry of Home Affairs, among others.

The commissioner, who later presented a letter officially signed by the governor to the family and the church, said the delegation was on the visit to condole with the family and the church over Prophet Joshua’s death, even as prayer was offered that God should grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“We are here to condole with your family and the church over the death of Prophet T. B. Joshua.

“We are here to show our sympathy and to also offer our own prayers for the family. That’s why we visited SCOAN today,” Elegushi said.

The wife of the deceased, Evelyn Joshua, thanked the delegation for the visit, describing the death of her husband as an act of God, which she said did not come as a surprise.

“What happened is an act of God. There is a time for everything. It didn’t come to me as a surprise. I appreciate your coming,” she said.

Prophet Joshua’s wife said the family needed the presence and support of the Lagos State government during her husband’s burial.

Venerable Ezekiel Oluwadare of Chapel of Christ Our Light, Alausa, while praying for the deceased family during the visit, described “Prophet T. B. Joshua as a great man of God, who would be missed by all.”

Oluwadare also described the late prophet as “a philanthropist, the Jesus of the time, as well as a man loved by all and who abided by the Federal Government’s rules of Covid-19 during the lockdown.”

He prayed that the Almighty God would grant the family of the late prophet and SCOAN the fortitude to bear the loss.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

No! TETFund Not Offering Nigerian Students N20,000 Grant

CLAIM: A website claims that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) is offering Nigerian students N20,000 grant. This is being sent to unsuspecting students as a bulk SMS with the name Tetfund2021.Sanwo-Olu pays condolence visit to T.B Joshua’s family, SCOAN