Sanwo-Olu orders full reopening of markets in Lagos

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the full resumption of operations of both food markets and non-food markets in the state.

The State Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, made this disclosure, on Tuesday, in a statement, saying the markets are now to open daily.

The commissioner said Governor Sanwo-Olu took the decision to further enhance trade and commerce and mitigate the hardship of recent times and ensure that Lagosians can recover fast.

Besides, he said the governor enjoined the continued observance of all safety protocols, noting that traders and their customers must adhere strictly to the COVID- 19 protocols for their safety and the citizenry at large.

