Sanwo-Olu, Oniru laud Prophet Alo over launch of radio station

It was a dream fulfilled when the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulashi Omogbolahan Lawal, and the Olojudo of Ido Ekiti, Oba Ayorinde llori-Faboro, opened Adamimogo FM, Lekki, founded by the planter of Christ Apostolic Church, Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, Adamimogo Worldwide, Prophet Sam Olu Alo.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, praised the courage of Prophet Alo in founding the radio station, noting that it was a good way to end 2022.

He charged the management of the radio station to be the light for the people in the area of the gospel news and dissemination.

“In these days of fake news, Adamimogo FM should be different and be the trailblazer in disseminating right and factual information to Lagos residents and the world at large,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Oba Abdulasi Omogbolahan Lawal, who was elated by the founder’s interest in situating the station in the Lekki area, said that the radio station is an avenue to provide a voice that is key for the sustenance of democracy.

He said that for democracy to thrive, the country needs the freedom of the press.

He prayed that the station would thrive and make a resounding impact on society.

Prophet Alo said: “I am elated as this day is one of the happiest days in my life as God is using me to actively engage young people and help them express their innate creativity.

“Government alone cannot solve the problem faced by the unemployed youths and the need to assist the government by creating platforms that will enhance the innate abilities of our youths and make them productive and profitable is imperative.”

He charged the youth to shun violence during the 2023 election, adding that they have a bright future and they should not mortgage their future.





The Technical Director of the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mrs Ayo Ogunkorede, lauded the investment made by the prophet, noting that Lagos is the home of broadcasting.

“Adanimogo is in for a competition, but a very healthy one. Even though you have all the facilities that can help you project your voice anywhere around Lagos, what will make you stand out is your content,” she said.

Also, Oba Ayorinde llori-Faboro, who was full of gratitude to God for the new station, said that the station will go a long way in assisting Prophet Alo in the propagation of Christianity to the world.

“Since radio programming has millions of listeners nationwide and could get across borders, it will therefore become a valuable source of propagating the gospel in addition to other beneficial activities like the news, entertainment, advertising, and education programmes,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE