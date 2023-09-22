Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has hinted at the likely return of the state-wide monthly sanitation exercise, expressing displeasure with the continued disregard for environmental laws, especially by those trading by the roadside and under the bridges across the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this hint on Friday while inspecting some parts of the state to monitor compliance with the government’s environmental sanitation efforts, reiterating his administration’s zero tolerance for illegal trading on roads, bridges, and setbacks across the metropolis.

The governor, who moved from Marina to Orile Iganmu, Alaba Suru, Mile 2, and down to Apongbon, was accompanied by the State Commissioner for Environment, Hon Tokunbo Wahab; his counterpart in Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso; Seun Osiyemi (Transportation); and Mr. Sola Giwa (SA Transport), among other government functionaries.

This was just as he urged commercial bus drivers to comport themselves and stay within the garages allocated to them.

According to Governor Sanwo-Olu, the state needed to do a bit of road cleanup, noting that business owners in the areas visited by him and his entourage “have given their commitment to henceforth keep their environment clean at all times.”

“We need to do a bit of road cleanup, but business owners in the areas we visited have given their commitment to henceforth keep their environment clean at all times.

“We also went under the Apongbon Bridge to see what was happening there, especially given the unfortunate incident of last year.

Let me reiterate the government’s zero-tolerance policy for trading under the bridges in Lagos.

“Our commercial bus drivers also need to comport themselves; they need to organise themselves and stay within the parking garages that have been allocated to them.

The ones at Apongbon are well-behaved, and we hope they will continue like this,” the governor said.

“This exercise will continue next week as I hope to reach every part of the city to tell our people why we need to clean up and ensure a regeneration of our neighbourhood.





“I will also be consulting with the Ministry of Environment to see if it’s possible to reintroduce the monthly environmental sanitation so we can bring back the sanity of a livable city that we used to know.

“We have seen a lot of lopsidedness and recklessness, and we need to curtail all abuses of our environment.

We will work out a model to sustain our zero tolerance for environmental and transportation infractions,” he added.

