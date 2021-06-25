Sanwo-Olu mourns ex-NBA President, Babatunde Benson

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Babatunde Olusola Benson (SAN).

Chief Benson, a renowned lawyer and Asiwaju of Ikorodu, died on Thursday at age 88.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Friday said Benson’s demise was a big loss to Ikorodu, Lagos State and the legal profession in Nigeria.

The governor described the deceased, who was born in Ikorodu to the famous Benson family on July 4, 1932, as an experienced and committed lawyer who used his position for the growth and development of Ikorodu kingdom, the legal profession and humanity through selfless service.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also urged the late Benson’s family, friends, business associates and the entire people of Ikorodu to immortalise the good name of the late legal icon.

He said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and associates of the late Chief Babatunde Benson.

“Chief Benson, who was the first and only Nigerian to serve in the capacities of General Secretary and President of NBA, lived a fulfilled life having made positive impacts during his lifetime.

“The elderly and wise counsel of Chief Benson will be sorely missed not only by his family but the entire people of Ikorodu, where he played active roles towards its development for many years before he passed on.

“I sympathise with the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi and the entire people of Ikorodu over the death of their illustrious son as well as the NBA, particularly the Ikorodu branch of the association.

“I pray that God will grant the late Benson eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

