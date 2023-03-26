Bola Badmus

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of former Chief of General Staff (CGS), Lt.-General Oladipo Diya, describing his death as a great loss to the country.

The former CGS, who served as second in command to for Head of State, General Sani Abacha, and is also a former Military Governor of Ogun State, died early Sunday morning in a Lagos hospital.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this in a condolence message issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile, who described the late Diya, as he commiserated with the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and the entire people of the state, especially the indigenes of Odogbolu, on the demise of their illustrious son, praying that God would give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The governor also commiserated with the Nigerian Army, family, friends, and associates of the late General Diya.

Sanwo-Olu, while describing the death of Diya as a colossal loss to the country, said the deceased, while alive, made lots of positive impacts and contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria, especially in the Nigeria Army.

According to him, Diya fought, along with several other patriots, tirelessly for a united Nigeria during his days in the Nigerian Army, especially during the Civil War, saying he also held positions in the Armed Forces and rose to the position of the Chief of General Staff, (de facto Vice President of Nigeria) under the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

