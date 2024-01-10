Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday expressed sadness over the death of His Eminence, Sheikh Abdul-Hafeez Aṣhamu Abou, the Baba Adinni of Lagos, describing his death as a great loss to the state, the Muslim community, and his immediate family.

Sheikh Aṣhamu Abou, who is also Chairman of the Executive Council of Lagos Central Mosque, passed away Tuesday night at the age of 100 years old and will be buried today according to Islamic rites as the funeral rites, including the janazah prayer, have been scheduled to take place at the Lagos Central Mosque on Lagos Island.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this in a statement issued and signed on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile, noting that the late Baba Adinni of Lagos lived an exemplary life of dedication to the cause of peace and harmony in the state.

Related Posts No Content Available

The governor said it was sad that Sheikh Abou passed “at a time when his elderly counsel and guidance were needed more in our dear state,” but quickly added that “we are consoled by the good life that Baba lived, the legacy that he left behind, and more importantly, we are guided by the Holy Quran Chapter 2, Verse 156, which says ‘Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him we return.'”

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while commiserating with the immediate family, friends, associates, and the entire Muslim Ummah of Lagos over the passing of an elder statesman and religious leader, said that the late Sheikh Abou would be remembered for his great sacrifice and commitment to the cause of peace, harmony, and moral development of our people.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Lagos State, I commiserate with the immediate family, friends, associates, and the entire Muslim Ummah of Lagos over the passing of an elder statesman and religious leader, Sheikh Abdul Hafeez Abou, who passed away peacefully at the age of 100 years.

“The late Sheikh Abou would be remembered for his great sacrifice and commitment to the cause of peace, harmony, and moral development of our people,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He prayed that Allah should grant the soul of the late Sheikh Abou Aljannah Firdaus, and the deceased’s family and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE