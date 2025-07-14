Sanwo-Olu mourns Awujale, commiserates with Abiodun, Ijebu indigenes

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, describing it as a great loss to Nigeria, particularly to the traditional institution.

Oba Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebuland, died on Sunday at the age of 91.

ALSO READ: NASFAT UK to parents: Refrain from choosing careers for your children

In a condolence message issued late on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the passing of Oba Adetona—one of the longest-reigning traditional rulers in Nigeria—marked the end of an era, especially in Ijebuland, where he ruled for 65 years.

The governor noted that the late monarch’s service to the people of Ijebuland and Ogun State would remain his enduring legacy, describing him as an icon, a hero, and a respected monarch who served his people passionately and contributed significantly to the political, economic, and social development of Ijebuland.

Governor Sanwo-Olu extended his condolences to his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the bereaved family, and the entire people of Ijebuland and Ogun State over the loss of the revered ruler.

“On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I commiserate with my brother, Governor Dapo Abiodun; the people of Ijebuland and Ogun State; the traditional institution; and the bereaved family on the passing of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, who joined his ancestors on the same day as former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“The passing of Oba Adetona, who ruled for 65 years, marks the end of a glorious era and a remarkable reign of an outstanding traditional ruler in Ijebuland and Nigeria. His departure is a great loss to the people of Ijebu, and he will be sorely missed.

“Oba Sikiru Adetona made lasting impacts during his lifetime. He contributed meaningfully to the growth and development of Ijebuland and worked tirelessly for the welfare of his people, earning their deep respect,” the governor said.

“I pray that Almighty God be pleased with the soul of the late Oba Sikiru Adetona and grant the royal family, as well as the people of Ijebuland and Ogun State, the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he prayed.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE