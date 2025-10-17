Sanwo-Olu launches Omi Eko, says Lagos story written on water

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday launched the Omi Eko Project, an ambitious initiative designed to introduce 70 electric ferries, upgrade jetties, and modernise water transport infrastructure across the state.

Delivering the keynote address during the launch, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the unveiling of the Omi Eko Project as “a bold statement that Lagos will lead Africa in building a sustainable, connected, forward-thinking water transportation ecosystem.”

According to the Governor, “Our story has always been written on water. But history is not just what we inherit; it is also what we choose to create.

“And so today, we launch the Omi Eko project, which means the water of Lagos. Because Eko is Lagos and Omi is water, we choose to create history anew.

“This is not just a project unveiling; it is a bold statement that Lagos will lead Africa in building a sustainable, connected, forward-thinking water transportation ecosystem.

“From the congested roads to the blue highway, every Lagosian knows the frustration of traffic. However, fewer people remember that Lagos began as a network of islands knitted together by water.

“One-third of Lagos is still surrounded by water. Long before the bridges connected us, creeks did. Boats carried our dreams, our goods, and our people across the lagoon.

“Recently, we have been deliberate about returning to those routes—not nostalgically, but strategically. In our THEMES Plus Agenda, we identified water transportation as a critical lever for transforming urban mobility.

“Step by step, we have laid the foundation for today’s leap. We expanded our ferry fleet, ensuring safety, comfort, and efficiency. We established Africa’s first Waterways Monitoring and Data Centre to ensure real-time visibility and enhanced safety across our waterways.

“We grew our waterways security personnel from 40 to over 100—well-trained, well-kitted, and well-motivated—to protect commuters and strengthen public confidence.

“Just two weeks ago, Lagos captured the world’s attention by hosting Africa’s first electric powerboat race, the E1 Series, along the Five Cowries. This demonstrated that clean innovation and Lagos’ resilience can powerfully coexist.

“Omi Eko is a comprehensive, future-oriented blueprint for sustainable mobility in Lagos. It merges technology, promotes environmental stewardship, and transforms our waterways into corridors of opportunity. As we say in Yoruba, Omi ni iye—water is life, water is connectivity, water is the soul of Lagos.”*

He emphasised that the project was made possible through collaboration between the government, development partners, private investors, and the people of Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also acknowledged the roles of President Emmanuel Macron of France and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, commending their shared commitment to strong partnerships that drive innovation and sustainable development.

Earlier, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the Omi Eko Project represents “innovation in motion.”

He explained, “Omi Eko is an integral component of the Lagos State Transport Policy, which envisions an integrated, seamless, multimodal network linking roads, rails, and waterways under one efficient and accessible system.

“Under the guidance of our Governor, Lagos has expanded and modernised the Bus Rapid Transit network with cleaner buses, dedicated corridors, and contactless payment systems.

“We have commissioned the Lagos Blue Line—the first electric-powered metro line in West Africa—and the Red Line, which has reduced traffic congestion and will soon connect millions more across the mainland and island.

“We’ve deployed first and last-mile buses to inner communities, ensuring connectivity from neighbourhoods to major transport hubs.

“In partnership with the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), we’ve expanded operational routes, upgraded terminals, introduced Omi Bus ferries, enhanced safety, and refined regulations to ensure every trip is safe and reliable.

“The Omi Eko Project builds directly on this foundation. It is about empowering communities, creating jobs, easing congestion, and reducing our carbon footprint. It transforms our waterways into economic lifelines that carry not just passengers, but progress.”

He urged stakeholders—particularly private sector actors and community leaders—to take ownership of the project’s sustainability and long-term success.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Blue Economy, Damilola Emmanuel, commended the pioneers of Lagos’ modern water transport journey.

“Today, I must honour the pioneers of this journey,” he said. “From Alhaji Lateef Jakande to our current President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and to Governors Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode, each played a vital role in building the foundation we stand on today.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu has taken that foundation and expanded it, turning blueprints into masterplans. The ₦410 million Omi Eko Project is now a living reality, not a dream.

“We are upgrading 20 jetties and terminals, dredging 15 routes for safer and faster transport, developing capacity for all stakeholders, and funding the informal sector through the Vessel Industry Transition Programme.

“Water transport will not compete with road or rail—it will complement them, ensuring that Lagos achieves a fully integrated transportation system.”

