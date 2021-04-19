Sanwo-Olu lauds police officer, Erhabor, assaulted in viral video

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, hailed ASP Sunday Erhabor, a police officer attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the State Command, who was assaulted by one Victor Ebhomenyen at Four Point by Sheraton Hotel, Oniru last the weekend.

The incident was captured in a viral video on social media last Saturday as Ebhomenyen, was caught driving against the traffic tried to evade arrest and violently engaged in assaulting ASP Erhabor, inflicting on him severe body injuries.

But notwithstanding the police officer, who was armed with his official AK 47 rifle, displayed a high level of professionalism despite the fierce provocations.

Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the police officer, Erhabor for displaying a high level of professionalism and calmness by restraining himself from taking laws into his hands, despite being assaulted while trying to arrest Ebhomenyen for driving against the traffic.

The governor, who received Erhabor at the Lagos House, Ikeja, said his action was a testimonial and encouragement for other officers to show that they can be civil in the face of provocation or assault from suspected criminals.

“This is our own little response to the very condemnable events that happened over the weekend. We are all very quick to condemn men of the Nigeria Police, especially when they are found wanting. We are always very quick to also admonish them. But the event that we all saw over the weekend showed that indeed there are some very commendable Police officers.

“In the real heat of provocation, ASP Erhabor displayed a high quality of restraint. He displayed calmness and restrained himself from taking laws into his hands. And I think for that little gesture, it is important for us to bring him out so that we also can use him as a testimonial and encouragement for other Police officers to show that indeed they can be civil and that Police are meant to protect our citizens. They are meant to also be law-abiding and the likes of ASP Sunday Erhabor today can be a source of encouragement to others.

“On behalf of the government and the entire people of Lagos State through the Commissioner of Police, I want to commend ASP Erhabor for a show of patience, decorum and what is expected of a police officer. And I want to implore other police officers to see that indeed there are times when you may be provoked, restraint is the word and see it that there are some members of the general public that can be very violent, please restrain and let the normal cause of law take its full course.

“I want to use this medium to commend him, thank him and give him a Governorship handshake or elbow shake as the case might be as a source of encouragement for him and for the Commander of RRS, Chairman of Task Force, the Chief Security Officer and everybody in our police formation to use ASP Sunday Erhabor as a good case for others,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

Speaking earlier, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, said ASP Erhabor, noted equally that Erhabor displayed a high level of diligent and civil oriented professionalism expected in modern policing in the face of provocation and assault on his person, saying this was in line with what was advocated by the present Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…Sanwo-Olu lauds police officer, Erhabor, assaulted in viral video

Sanwo-Olu lauds police officer, Erhabor, assaulted in viral video